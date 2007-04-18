from the nobody-think-of-the-airplanes dept.
An agency that owns a number of black helicopters has derided "conspiracy theorists" who have spoken out against the DHS's plans to monitor journalists:
A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday pushed back against a report warning of the agency's plan to compile a list of media professionals and influencers as part of a "media monitoring" effort.
The plan outlined in a FedBizOpps.gov posting by DHS this week says the agency will create a database of "any and all media coverage" related to the agency or specific events, with a list of more than 290,000 global news sources searchable by location and individual reporters.
[...] Responding to a tweet from the Committee to Protect Journalists, which shared the Forbes report, DHS spokesman Tyler Houlton suggested that critics who cited the department's news tracking plan as a supposed attack on the press were "conspiracy theorists." "Despite what some reporters may suggest, this is nothing more than the standard practice of monitoring current events in the media," Houlton tweeted. "Any suggestion otherwise is fit for tin foil hat wearing, black helicopter conspiracy theorists."
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday April 08, @07:09AM (1 child)
The CIA doesn't have as many clandestine agents as you might at first think.
A great many CIA employees are so very lazy that they spend all day, every day, year after year just reading the newspapers...
... in hopes that they can find out about the next Usama ben Laden before he crashes any airplanes into tall buildings.
"The first rule of Soylent Fight Club is: you let MDC win."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 08, @07:23AM
Aha, so that is why they ignored all intelligence they had about 9/11 before it happened. They were too busy reading the newspapers. These "newspapers" are obviously a danger to national security and must be stopped.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 08, @07:17AM
> "Any suggestion otherwise is fit for tin foil hat wearing, black helicopter conspiracy theorists."
Are those the same conspiracy theorists who insisted there was a secret government agency, the "NSA" I think it was? And more recently that the government was conducting unconstitutional mass surveillance on American citizens? Or are we talking about different tin foil hat wearing, black helicopter conspiracy theorists?