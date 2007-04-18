from the king-of-pain dept.
Medical Marijuana's 'Catch-22': Limits On Research Hinders Patient Relief
By the time Ann Marie Owen, 61, turned to marijuana to treat her pain, she was struggling to walk and talk. She was also hallucinating. For four years, her doctor prescribed a wide range of opioids for transverse myelitis, a debilitating disease that caused pain, muscle weakness and paralysis. The drugs not only failed to ease her symptoms, they hooked her.
When her home state of New York legalized marijuana for the treatment of select medical ailments, Owens decided it was time to swap pills for pot. But her doctors refused to help. "Even though medical marijuana is legal, none of my doctors were willing to talk to me about it," she says. "They just kept telling me to take opioids."
Although 29 states have legalized marijuana to treat pain and other ailments, the growing number of Americans like Owen who use marijuana and the doctors who treat them are caught in the middle of a conflict in federal and state laws — a predicament that is only worsened by thin scientific data.
Because the federal government considers marijuana a Schedule 1 drug, research on marijuana or its active ingredients is highly restricted and even discouraged in some cases. Underscoring the federal government's position, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar recently pronounced that there was "no such thing as medical marijuana."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 08, @11:52AM (1 child)
The reason doctors don't want to prescribe marijuana has little to do with that lack. We had a recent discussion about doctors being "rewarded" for prescribing high dollar opiods. "Rewarded" properly belongs in quotes, because the pharmaceuticals were actually BRIBING doctors to write prescriptions.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Sunday April 08, @12:14PM
I don't believe for a moment that's responsible for a reasonable number of similar cases. Marijuana is still stigmatized, and until recently was illegal pretty much everywhere. It's still federally illegal(which is retarded), and talking about utilizing it as a treatment is a very, very new concept. I think the new concept alone, if not the stigmatization easily explains away incidents such as this.
The doctors I know at least have a deep sense of professional ethics, which would really prevent things like this. Unless you're going to a "pill mill" doctor, of course. That kind of news story is just part of the new, cool "war on drugs" rebranded into "war on opiates". Of course opiates are the only reasonably strong painkiller we have at the low end in the United States, so there are almost no other options that actually work. I know there are those out there who will just tell everyone that they "man up", take the pain, and refuse to introduce such poisons into their body, and if that's how you want to handle pain then I applaud your dedication, but don't try to force your beliefs on people that want to actually have something relieve their temporary pain.
Other countries have over the counter opiates of varying strengths. Obviously Marijuana will naturally fill the low end painkiller niche, once the federal government steps into the current century that is.