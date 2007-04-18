Stories
At What Point Does Storing Passwords in Plaintext Become Criminally Negligent

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 08, @02:07PM
from the easier-to-check-that-way dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/2018/04/another-day-another-breach-at-what-point-does-storing-passwords-in-plaintext-become-criminally-negligent/

The third largest breach ever just happened in Finland. Passwords were stored in plaintext. At T-Mobile Austria, they explain that of course they store the password in plaintext, but they have so good security so it's nothing to worry about. At what point does this become criminally negligent?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 08, @02:28PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 08, @02:28PM (#663939)

    The basis of a free society is caveat emptor

    However, if company advertises cutting-edge security, but doesn't actually implement any such thing, then there might be a case for criminal proceedings.

    Otherwise, you can fuck off with your "THERE SHOULD BE A LAW!!!!111".

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday April 08, @02:30PM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Sunday April 08, @02:30PM (#663940)

    At what point does this become criminally negligent?

    At the same time using cheap drooling outsourced Indian labor, half assed pointy haired management, and CEOs squandering the budget to buy more yachts becomes criminally negligent.

    In other words, never.

