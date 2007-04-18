18/04/07/1717212 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 08, @02:07PM
from the easier-to-check-that-way dept.
from the easier-to-check-that-way dept.
https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/2018/04/another-day-another-breach-at-what-point-does-storing-passwords-in-plaintext-become-criminally-negligent/
The third largest breach ever just happened in Finland. Passwords were stored in plaintext. At T-Mobile Austria, they explain that of course they store the password in plaintext, but they have so good security so it's nothing to worry about. At what point does this become criminally negligent?
At What Point Does Storing Passwords in Plaintext Become Criminally Negligent | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 08, @02:28PM
The basis of a free society is caveat emptor
However, if company advertises cutting-edge security, but doesn't actually implement any such thing, then there might be a case for criminal proceedings.
Otherwise, you can fuck off with your "THERE SHOULD BE A LAW!!!!111".
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday April 08, @02:30PM
At the same time using cheap drooling outsourced Indian labor, half assed pointy haired management, and CEOs squandering the budget to buy more yachts becomes criminally negligent.
In other words, never.