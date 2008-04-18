from the progress++ dept.
Ultra HD group outlines next generation of 4K TV broadcasts
The concept of 4K TV broadcasting is only just getting off the ground, but its overseers are already planning for what comes next. The Ultra HD Forum has published its first "Phase B" guidelines detailing what companies should aim for with future 4K broadcast tech. Not surprisingly, high frame rates should play a major role -- the group is hoping for 100FPS and 120FPS video (depending on the region) with a fallback for 60FPS. It's also pushing for dynamic HDR video through formats like Dolby Vision and SL-HDR, while Dolby AC-4 and MPEG-H would provide audio that could adapt from elaborate 3D sound setups to a plain set of headphones.
PDF for Revision 1.0 of the Ultra HD Forum Phase B Guidelines:
The Phase B technologies were carefully selected to help service operators plan for next generation UHD services. In August 2017, the Ultra HD Forum conducted a Service Operator Survey with the goal of learning about up-and-coming UHD technologies that have captured the interest of service operators. The survey results served as a guide to the Ultra HD Forum in drafting this document.
This version of the UHD Phase B Guidelines is a preliminary look at these important UHD technologies. The goal of this version is to introduce and de-mystify the technologies and provide information to operators that are considering incorporating one or more of these advanced features into their UHD services.
Also at MyBroadband.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday April 09, @12:13AM (1 child)
I admit that 720 lines is noticeably better than 480 lines, depending on the content. However, 480 is quite acceptable for the typical movie. 1080 usually doesn't look much better than 720, so that I've wondered if the 1080 content I've seen is actually 720 that's been upscaled. Genuine 1080 looks a little sharper and crisper, but not so much that I care to pay any more for it. So, 4K seems more like another excuse to tempt people into upgrading. And then there's 8K on the horizon....
Interestingly, it seems that 720 line source doesn't increase the size of a VP9 encoded video file much over a 480 line source. I haven't checked that on a whole lot of video, so I don't know how well that observation will hold up.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 09, @12:40AM
720p is a good minimum. 480p can go away. 1080p for something you really want to pop, and anything higher for VR.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]