Julia Reda (a Member of the European Parliament from Germany) writes in her bog about upcoming censorship legislation in the European Union and a call to action for those most affected, specifically the Free Software community.
The starting point for this legislation was a fight between big corporations, the music industry and YouTube, over money. The music industry complained that they receive less each time one of their music videos is played on a video platform like YouTube than they do when their tracks are listened to on subscription services like Spotify, calling the difference the "value gap". They started a successful lobbying effort: The upload filter law is primarily intended to give them a bargaining chip to demand more money from Google in negotiations. Meanwhile, all other platforms are caught in the middle of that fight, including code sharing communities.
The lobbying has engrained in many legislators' minds the false idea that platforms which host uploads for profit are necessarily exploiting creators.
The fight affects both sides of the Atlantic because once bad rules are enacted on either side, it is not uncommon for calls for "harmonization" to come from the other.
Those who start to scratch the surface, such as Julia Reda – German Member of the European Parliament for the Greens/EFA Group – and Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), are uncovering how the EC carefully cherry-picked the evidence that supports their ideological policy choices, whilst withholding evidence going against them. The EC officials must have confused policy-based evidence making with evidence-based policy making.
Just before the 2017 Winter break, MEP Reda uncovered another attempt of the EC to swipe evidence under the carpet. Officials from the EC's Directorate‑General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG CNECT) where caught in the act, when they 'kindly' reminded a researcher of the EC's Joint Research Centre (JRC) to not publish a study, contradicting the EC's policy choice, on the highly debated press publishers' right (Article 11) at the request of their hierarchy.
Source : European Commission Hides Copyright Evidence Again
Member of the European Parliament Julia Reda writes an update to what has been going on with with proposed changes to copyright law as they make their way from the European Commission and over to the European Parliament:
Ever since the European Commission presented its hugely controversial proposal to force internet platforms to employ censorship machines, the copyright world has been eagerly awaiting the position of the European Parliament. Today, the person tasked with steering the copyright reform through Parliament, rapporteur Axel Voss, has finally issued the text he wants the Parliament to go forward with.
It's a green light for censorship machines: Mr. Voss has kept the proposal originally penned by his German party colleague, former Digital Commissioner Günther Oettinger, almost completely intact.
She walks through the following points to notice in the so-called compromise:
- Obligation to license
- The censorship machine is here to stay
- A tiny problem with fundamental rights
- Very specific general monitoring
- A few exceptions
- Critical parts remain unchanged
She closes with encouragement that it's not too late to stop the Censorship Machines:
Now it's time to call upon your MEPs to reject Mr. Voss' proposal! You can use tools such as SaveTheMeme.net by Digital Rights NGO Bits of Freedom or ChangeCopyright.org by Mozilla to call the Members of the Legal Affairs Committee free of charge. Or look for MEPs from your country and send them an email. But most importantly, spread the words! Ask you local media to report on this law. The Internet as we know it is at stake.
Source : Green light for upload filters: EU Parliament's copyright rapporteur has learned nothing from year-long debate
See also : Proposal for a Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market : Draft compromise [sic] amendments on Article 13 and corresponding recitals (warning for PDF)
Code-repository GitHub has raised the alarm about a pending European copyright proposal could force it to implement automated filtering systems – referred to by detractors as "censorship machines" – that would hinder developers working with free and open source software.
The proposal, part of Article 13 of the EU Copyright Directive from 2016, has been working its way through the legislative process.
In a blog post on Wednesday GitHub explained that the shakeup was designed to address the perception that there's a "value gap" between the money streaming-media platforms make from uploaded content and what content creators actually get paid.
"However, the way it's written captures many other types of content, including code," San Francisco-based GitHub said.
If passed, the rules would require code hosting platforms to take preemptive action to prevent copyrighted material from being shared without the appropriate license.
[...] Julia Reda, a member of the European Parliament and a representative of the Pirate Party in Germany, argues that the proposed requirements would force GitHub to negotiate a license from every single developer and would "kill the platforms economy in Europe."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday April 09, @03:38AM (1 child)
I'm always reminded of this Simpsons moment [youtube.com], and have to wonder how much clout, physical or otherwise, we really have.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @03:47AM
That would be wild if free software websites became hidden service only.
Criminalizing debuggers and root access is next.
All so that news can be completely simulated by a 21st century propaganda machine.
What if the MAFIAA's stupidity about electronic music distribution was all part of a long con?