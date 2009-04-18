from the that-word-again dept.
The scientific paper—the actual form of it—was one of the enabling inventions of modernity. Before it was developed in the 1600s, results were communicated privately in letters, ephemerally in lectures, or all at once in books. There was no public forum for incremental advances. By making room for reports of single experiments or minor technical advances, journals made the chaos of science accretive. Scientists from that point forward became like the social insects: They made their progress steadily, as a buzzing mass.
The earliest papers were in some ways more readable than papers are today. They were less specialized, more direct, shorter, and far less formal. Calculus had only just been invented. Entire data sets could fit in a table on a single page. What little "computation" contributed to the results was done by hand and could be verified in the same way.
The more sophisticated science becomes, the harder it is to communicate results. Papers today are longer than ever and full of jargon and symbols. They depend on chains of computer programs that generate data, and clean up data, and plot data, and run statistical models on data. These programs tend to be both so sloppily written and so central to the results that it's contributed to a replication crisis, or put another way, a failure of the paper to perform its most basic task: to report what you've actually discovered, clearly enough that someone else can discover it for themselves.
Source: The Scientific Paper Is Obsolete
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @01:42PM (2 children)
sometimes proprietary which of course is nothing but mockery of science.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Monday April 09, @02:15PM (1 child)
TFA is nothing more than a big add for Mathematica - which is a proprietary thing. So yes.
(Score: 2) by deadstick on Monday April 09, @02:57PM
Most ads are a bit more laudatory than that one.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Monday April 09, @01:57PM (5 children)
It's bad enough that the code is usually of very amateur quality, and sometimes not available for replication.
But the actual science? Why is that paywalled? In most cases the taxpayers already paid for the (often wasted) research. Then the researcher has to pay some journal to print their results. Then others have to pay to read it.
It is well past time to let the journals go the way of newspapers: obsolete for decades now. Publish all of your tool chain and data on the web. Make it free for everyone.
"Oh but peer review..." yup, still need that. But, well, some peers are more equal than others. Both before and after initial release, many peers should get to rate the work. In an arrangement similar to web of trust, reviewers could be rated to arrive at a net credibility factor.
This needs to happen folks! Science is currently held hostage with most of the work locked away for the inside few.
Bill Gates made sloppy design, endless bugs, and customer abuse the new normal. Now most every company follows his lead.
(Score: 3, Informative) by PiMuNu on Monday April 09, @02:05PM (1 child)
> Why is that paywalled?
Almost no science done in UK, funded by research councils, is paywalled. I cannot comment on other nations.
> Publish all of your tool chain and data on the web
Fine, but bear in mind that it does take years to understand the tool chain for any reasonably sophisticated data analysis. So what you suggest doesn't fix anything, while adding some bureaucracy on the researchers.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Monday April 09, @02:17PM
I guess I was thinking something along the lines of a makefile, with dependencies. At least you could recreate the results even if you don't immediately understand them.
Then, potentially, gather some new observations or measurements and run it again. Different outcome? Why?
Bill Gates made sloppy design, endless bugs, and customer abuse the new normal. Now most every company follows his lead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @02:23PM (1 child)
Scientists have a publishing key and get reputation as other scientists cryptographically sign off on their key or directly on their work as applicable. If someone turns out to be a fraud, you revoke signatures which in turn will reduce their credibility as well as the chain of trust for others who they signed.
Collectively this will act like Slashdot/SoylentNews only for scientists reputations. Collusion and Cabals will still be possible, but individual readers will have a far easier time filtering for that based on their own parameters than they will trying to select 'trustworthy' journals in the modern age, most of whom will publish anything for the right amount of money.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 09, @02:26PM
Scientists are barely more likely to understand and use hands-on asymmetric cryptography than the rest of the world.
It has been practical since the 1980s to sign and encrypt everything from e-mail, to twitter feeds, it remains sub-fringe in adoption.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 09, @02:24PM
The process is centuries old, it's amazing that there aren't more people with their hand in the till.
Look at real-estate transfer as a reference. Be amazed that there's not a submission fee, a fee for peer review, a fee for the software enabling both of those, taxes, legal reviews, etc.
I agree with the sentiment: it's time for an overhaul, a "free science" movement if you like - one which requires replication before people take it seriously.
Oh, and we need a muzzle on the press as they run around yapping about the "latest findings" instead of the "most recently confirmed findings."
(Score: 2) by mobydisk on Monday April 09, @02:35PM
The concept of the digital notebook is very appealing to anyone who has read a paper and yearned to be able to click on the raw data, to see the source code, or who opened a calculator to try some back-of-the-napkin comparisons to something in the paper. Hyperlinks would help immensely. So often they present a formula, and that formula could have pages of justification, but the paper is trying to be readable prose. Ideally you would want a hyperlink to the detailed explanation, or the history of variations they tried, or something like that. But that doesn't work in a "paper" format.
There still is a need for something that fits on a posterboard, or a prose explanation - but we should not be limited to that. The worst thing about scientific papers today is that they are formatted for printing: large margins, 2-column layouts, tiny fonts.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday April 09, @02:40PM
FTFA
> I did get straight-out blunt comments from many, many colleagues, and from senior people and mentors who said:
> Stop doing this, you’re wasting your career, you’re wasting your talent
This is completely not my experience of modern science. While hardware is a worthwhile endeavour, all papers that I can think of have a significant computational element and most have data analysis (done by computer!) as a main effort of the paper.
There is a reactionary movement against software, but its mostly based around graduate students who run computer programs and say "this is true because the computer program says it is true" - without understanding what the computer program does or how; or because people who write software tend to over-promote their models, without basing things in reality or dealing with the icky bits (e.g. misalignments, imperfections, etc) which are hard to handle correctly. The reaction is reasonable and a correct moderating influence.
I didn't really understand what Jupyter was. It sounds interesting. Needs javascript running I think. I struggle to imagine how it can handle analyses that are CPU or data intensive, which describes everything that I, and colleagues, do.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday April 09, @02:56PM
So I either pay a curation system which publishes the work (as creator of it or for access) and use tools with fewer bells and whistles / allows method occlusion to the limit of still communicating results / but has the possibility for a more open form of access. Or I pay a private company for the use of their tool (as creator or potentially reader) which provides a work format with more bells-and-whistles / forces transparency but then restricts to that method / but then chains me to their software. (Not to mention that if it ever becomes standard then they can monitize it differently). (And no possibility of doing both???)
The "it's too complex and obscure" is a smokescreen IMVHO.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @02:59PM
we don't have any replicability problem when it comes to computational physics.
we do have a "subfield is so specialized that you need 5 years to understand what the relation between computer code and real life is" problem, but not a replicability problem.
the minute someone suggests a better way to disseminate ideas than the scientific paper, and actually proves that it's better, I'm all for it.
but, for now, if I want to understand and/or replicate what others in my subfield are doing, I need to read the big papers that they're writing, and it's already pretty compressed.
mathematica or ipython notebooks? cute, but in the end all the information that now goes in a paper would need to go in them as well, if they are to be stand-alone objects of study.
so it's the same thing in terms of bigness, even if you do fancy stuff to hide the bigness.