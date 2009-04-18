from the death-from-below dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow8317
[...] This weapon, cobbled together from a half-dozen industrial cutting and welding lasers to produce a total power of only 30 kilowatts, was hardly the megawatt monster military scientists dreamed of decades ago to shoot down ICBMs. But it's a major milestone, advocates say, toward a future in which directed-energy weapons are deployed in real military engagements.
[...] Pentagon officials think the technology for high-energy lasers, like the one tested on the now-decommissioned Ponce, can serve a variety of roles on land and at sea: zapping the cheap rockets, artillery, drones, and small boats loaded with weapons that insurgents have deployed in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. Today, destroying an insurgent rocket costing around a thousand dollars can require a tech-laden Patriot interceptor costing $2 million to $3 million. By comparison, a laser shot from a fiber-laser weapon would cost only $1 in diesel fuel, officials claim.
[...] "The Defense Department has wanted a laser weapon system ever since the laser was invented," says Robert Afzal, senior fellow for laser and sensor systems at the defense contractor Lockheed Martin, in Bothell, Wash. "The key element has been to build this high-power electric laser small enough and powerful enough that we can put it on Army trucks, Air Force planes, and Navy ships, and not take everything [else] off" to make room for it.
Source: Fiber Lasers Mean Ray Guns Are Coming
(Score: 3, Funny) by Thexalon on Monday April 09, @03:38PM (2 children)
Do they go "pew pew pew" when fired?
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 09, @03:44PM (1 child)
It travels near the speed of light, so you're dead before you hear the *pew*.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Monday April 09, @04:02PM
If I were to sell one, I'd make it go *pew*, preceded by the sound of sizzling capacitors charging.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Uncle_Al on Monday April 09, @04:05PM
"The key element has been to build this high-power electric laser small enough and powerful enough that we can put it on Army trucks, Air Force planes, and Navy ships, and not take everything [else] off"
A very smart old EE once told me "You can't miniaturize a watt"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday April 09, @04:14PM
All it takes to defend against tens-of-millions technology is:
- a farmer transfer pump capable of 30 m waterhead (that's 3 atms pressure) pumping water through some nozzles to create a barrier of spray between the laser and the target. That's about $300.
- chrome to mirror quality all the surfaces of the targets of interests - why not the entire speed boat? Say, another $2000 to be generous?
Water - absorbs quite well in IR and has the highest specific heat for any liquid - to boil 1kg of water from 20C, one needs over 300kJ - that's 3 seconds worth of 100kW laser. Guess what? I'll be replenishing the water in the spray curtain faster than you can boil it through.
Not to mention that after passing through the chaotic barrier of 2-3 meters thick spray curtain. the initially-tight laser beam becomes, as magnitude, 10 times larger than the goatsie's cavern - whatever falls on the target will be so dispersed and low as a flux that the chromed surface will feel like warmed by the sun in a balmy spring noon.