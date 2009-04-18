London Mayor Sadiq Khan is cracking down on the carrying of knives in response to a spate of stabbings that pushed the city's murder rate past New York's for the "first time in modern history."

Khan deployed an additional 300 Metropolitan Police officers over the weekend to work exclusively against knife crime, urging them to be more "confident" in their authority to stop anyone suspected of carrying a weapon.

"What you will see over the course of the next few weeks and months — is what we have seen over the last few weeks and months — which is stop-and-search based on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon going up, more arrests as a consequence of this intelligence-led stop-and-search going up and hopefully our city becoming safer," the mayor said Saturday, according to The Telegraph.

Khan also issued a warning to would-be knife carriers, saying they should think twice before bringing one out in public — whatever the reason.

"No excuses: there is never a reason to carry a knife," Khan said on Twitter. "Anyone who does will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law."