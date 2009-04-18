from the what's-next? dept.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is cracking down on the carrying of knives in response to a spate of stabbings that pushed the city's murder rate past New York's for the "first time in modern history."
Khan deployed an additional 300 Metropolitan Police officers over the weekend to work exclusively against knife crime, urging them to be more "confident" in their authority to stop anyone suspected of carrying a weapon.
"What you will see over the course of the next few weeks and months — is what we have seen over the last few weeks and months — which is stop-and-search based on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon going up, more arrests as a consequence of this intelligence-led stop-and-search going up and hopefully our city becoming safer," the mayor said Saturday, according to The Telegraph.
Khan also issued a warning to would-be knife carriers, saying they should think twice before bringing one out in public — whatever the reason.
"No excuses: there is never a reason to carry a knife," Khan said on Twitter. "Anyone who does will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law."
Source: http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/08/london-murder-rate-knives/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday April 09, @05:57AM (5 children)
Like... what? Ask cooks/chefs hire a specialized transport for their personal knives or what?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @06:16AM (1 child)
I send my knives by drone. Carrying is for plebs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @06:23AM
You don't know what you miss (and almost certainly you'll be missing your knife's target, unless you use drones controlled by a strong AI).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Stardaemon on Monday April 09, @06:28AM (2 children)
Yeah, never mind construction workers, carpenters, etc.
Knives are primarily tools, and very useful ones at that.
I can think of plenty of reasons why you'd carry one around that doesn't involve using it as a weapon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @06:36AM (1 child)
I know. And a sword is just a long knife. Why not allow that? I'm sure we can use that for construction too.... hammer, chisel, bowie knife, machete, long sword... all in the toolkit...
You know, I've done some construction too. And I've used a knife there too.... but then it went into my tool box, not into my pants.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 09, @06:46AM
I won't stop you being arrested in a "stop-and-search based on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon", this one doesn't seem to require to carry it in your pants to be enforceable.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday April 09, @06:05AM (2 children)
sharp sticks
Then
All sticks
Then walking sticks
Crutches
Brooms
Rakes
Chop sticks
Tooth picks
Hair pins
Coat hangers
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday April 09, @06:28AM (1 child)
what if the attacker has a pointed stick?
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday April 09, @06:32AM
Or a blunt, rusty spoon? Won't somebody think of the children?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday April 09, @06:22AM (6 children)
It's as if reducing a complex problem on a single parameter and acting blindly on it didn't solve the problem, as theory and practice taught us infinite times.
Let's be serious. The people in charge have their plan and arms reduction is part of it. It came from the nazi right in the 30s, now it comes from the left, this just proves the color of the flag does not matter.
Banning guns SURELY resulted in less deaths. You know what would give us even less deaths? A checkpoint on every street corner, a ban on all communication that does not flow from a centralized server. The same system that caused the havoc of modern society is eager to offer us a solution, and threaten chaos should meatbags not accept it.
Also, it's interesting to witness the moderation of moderate Islam. Sadiq khan has already spoken against too revealing females in advertising posters IIRC.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday April 09, @06:29AM (5 children)
Um... Nazis were leftists.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @06:39AM
I guess only for the current Nazis called "Trumpsters"?? In the real world, Nazis are what we call "extreme far right".
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 09, @06:40AM (1 child)
Only by name.
Believing this would very very like believing you can fly only because you call yourself a buzzard.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday April 09, @06:49AM
What exactly are you comparing them to that leads you to think they are anything but the left? Certainly not the modern left. They're less than twenty years from putting on actual jackboots of their own. Not even the left of the WWII adjacent decades because the left then was chock full of other "socialist" dictators.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @06:44AM (1 child)
Nazi are of course far right extremists, and even American "liberals" are right of center.
America doesn't really have a left wing, but it soon will as Americans become increasingly class conscious, and turn against their media.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday April 09, @06:50AM
Yes, class warfare is precisely what every country needs. How else are the politicos supposed to control us if they can't serve us up a convenient enemy to hate instead of them?
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @06:26AM (2 children)
While I am all for banning weapons in public space, I still hope there is an exception for keychain-sized multitools, as they are truly useful. I am talking about small ones like Victorinox Classic SD, Leatherman Micra and Squirt. They got about 5 cm (about 2 inches) of blade. Does anyone from UK got any insight about this?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday April 09, @06:36AM (1 child)
I appreciate that you lot want to be all civilized and British and I'm not by any means trying to tell you lot how to run your shat but you do remember how it worked out for you last time the Crown disarmed all the peasants of everything except for their tools, right?
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Monday April 09, @06:44AM
You do remember how it worked out for you last time the Crown disarmed all the peasants of everything except for their tools, right?
No, I don't. Tell me more!
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @06:33AM
Why not lock everyone up in a box, if they need anything outside, they can teleoperate a robot to go fetch it for them, and teleconference if they want to meet others. If the remotely operated robot does anything wrong, the authorities can chuck the box that operated into the sea as defective.
It's for your own good, freedom has proven to be unsafe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, @06:37AM (1 child)
Oh Gawd... if this gets out of hand and the steakhouse down the street can't provide operative cutlery, they are going to have to serve only hamburger.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 09, @06:42AM
They'll do their best and provide you with a chainsaw?
I hear those aren't yet banned.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday April 09, @06:42AM
People don't remember. Back in June they had a HORRIBLE terror attack on #LondonBridge [twitter.com]. By ISIS folks. At least 8 dead and 48 wounded. So sad. And the Mayor of London said there is "no reason to be alarmed!" Let me tell you, it's very alarming that it happened and very alarming that he said that. And it could have been much worse. But fortunately there were Good Guys with Guns. They killed the ISIS folks. And one of our guys, an American, got shot in the head (it's called friendly fire). While trying, I assume, to protect the British. Who do a TERRIBLE JOB at protecting themselves. And the answer is to have plenty of guns. Many, many more guns. So you can stop these things very quickly. Very hard to stop them with just knives. And Sadiq even wants to take away the knives. Is that a Muslim thing? It's not a Muslim thing, believe me. I went to Saudi Arabia, they have the biggest knives you've ever seen in your life. They call them swords, we did the Sword Dance. And it was BEAUTIFUL!
