The Verge is reporting:
Microsoft is releasing the source code for its original Windows File Manager from nearly 28 years ago. While it's a relic from the past, you can still compile the source code Microsoft has released and run the app on Windows 10 today.
The source code is available on GitHub, and is maintained by Microsoft veteran Craig Wittenberg under the MIT license. Wittenberg copied the File Manager code from Windows NT 4 back in 2007, and has been maintaining it before open sourcing it recently. It's a testament to the backward compatibility of Windows itself, especially that this was originally included in Windows more than 20 years ago.
A port of Microsoft's File Manger made its first appearance in OS/2 1.1 and then became the primary file manager in Windows 3.0.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 10, @02:18PM (7 children)
I don't remember very specifically what the file manager was like - but I do remember that it was primitive. There are dozens of file managers today, with or without extra bells and whistles, that do so much more.
First thing you'd have to do with any Windows POS would be code in support for real file systems. The only thing a Windows file manager is likely to understand is FAT, FAT16, FAT32, and probably NTFS. Why would anyone cripple themselves with such a thing?
And, permissions. The first time a Linux user tried to access something for which he has no permissions, is the program going to crash?
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Tuesday April 10, @02:25PM (2 children)
My guess is that it's going to be a long time before a Linux user can try to do anything with this program.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 10, @02:40PM
heh - some of us try some crazy things!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 10, @02:45PM
I wouldn't be so sure, in the past I've successfully run Total Commander - a Windows-only file manager - under Wine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 10, @02:51PM
I'm trying to remember back to the bad old days. I remember that Windows 3.x was a horrible kludge and more a curiosity than anything else. Then we got Trumpet Winsock and Mosiac and eventually Netscape, and that was pretty much all I started Windows for.
Did Windows 3.x really have no filesystem abstraction? I've never done any programming for 3.x.
I guess I should grab that source code and build on my arcade boot (Windows 8.1, tile menu makes a great arcade interface) and see if ext2ifs enables it to read ext2/3/4 volumes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 10, @03:00PM (1 child)
Finally, a decent alternative to Gnome 3's file manager 'Files'. Minimal design, no real features or user preferences to speak of...it's a perfect fit!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 10, @03:26PM
To include it in Gnome 3, you'd first have to reduce the features. Yes, I'm sure they'll find some to remove.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday April 10, @03:07PM
That is all abstracted by the virtual filesystem layer.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday April 10, @03:31PM
You wouldn't want to use a Stone Age Toilet. Same goes for Windows 3.x File Manager. It's like necroing an ancient thread that no one cares about. Don't Do It.
