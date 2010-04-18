Photographers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic of SKYGLOW have made and released a composited video to illustrate what New York City would look like if there were no light pollution blocking out the night sky.

The 3-minute video is in honor of the upcoming Dark Sky Week. Dark Sky Week is coming up from April 15th through the 21st this year. SKYGLOW is an ongoing project that raises awareness for endangered night skies and shows the dangers of light pollution.