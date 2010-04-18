from the rejecting-the-dirtiest-energy dept.
Common Dreams reports
Environmental and indigenous groups are cheering after Kinder Morgan announced Sunday [April 8] it was halting most work on its controversial Trans Mountain expansion pipeline project, citing continuing opposition. Map of proposed route
"This is a sign that organizing works, and it could well be the beginning of the end for this dangerous pipeline", declared Clayton Thomas-Muller, a Stop-it-at-the-Source campaigner with 350.org.
"This is huge", added British Columbia-based advocacy group Dogwood.
In the company's statement announcing the move, chairman and CEO Steve Kean said Kinder Morgan was suspending "all non-essential activities and related spending" as a result of the "current environment" that puts shareholders at risk.
"A company cannot resolve differences between governments", he added, referencing resistance from B.C. lawmakers that is at odds with support for the project coming from Ottawa and neighboring Alberta. "While we have succeeded in all legal challenges to date, a company cannot litigate its way to an in-service pipeline amidst jurisdictional differences between governments", Kean said.
Unless legal agreements are reached by May 31, Kean said that "it is difficult to conceive of any scenario in which we would proceed with the project". (There are still 18 pending court cases that could thwart the project, the Wilderness Committee notes.)
B.C. Premier John Horgan, for his part, said in a statement Sunday, "The federal process failed to consider B.C.'s interests and the risk to our province. We joined the federal challenge, started by others, to make that point."
[...] Greenpeace Canada's climate and energy campaigner Mike Hudema, said:
Investors should note that the opposition to this project is strong, deep, and gets bigger by the day. This announcement shows that this widespread opposition has reached critical mass. British Columbians' desire to protect clean water, safeguard the environment, and stand behind Indigenous communities cannot be ignored or swept under the rug. We encourage Kinder Morgan to shelve this project before the litany of lawsuits, crumbling economics, and growing resistance against the pipeline does it for them.
While the company "looks ready to pack it in", said Wilderness Committee Climate Campaigner Peter McCartney, the opposition is "not going anywhere until this pipeline no longer poses a threat to the coast, the climate, and Indigenous communities along the route".
(Score: 4, Informative) by Snow on Tuesday April 10, @05:44PM (5 children)
That pipe will be built.
The Federal government has already approved it and stated that it is in the national interest to build it. The hippies in BC are protesting and have caused no end in delays. The federal government called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss options.
What we have here is a single Provence deciding the future of the country. That's not how a country should work.
This pipe is also critical for Notley (AB Premeier) to have any chance at re-election, so she is probably willing to go all or nothing to get this thing built -- threatening an inter provincial trade war.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 10, @06:00PM
Do I correctly remember that it's just doubling an existing pipeline?
Unless Canada decides to give up on Tar Sands revenue (oil market collapse), it will indeed eventually happen. Like the one in the US, it just requires the right election cycle.
The existing pipeline will need "improvements" and "repairs" anyway, so putting a new one along the same exact route may turn out less risky for that area than having the old one at full capacity.
It's Canada, they can handle a few extra degrees.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 10, @06:02PM (1 child)
What, you're telling me a federal government that legislates pronouns doesn't have enough oomph to push through a pipeline that one province is stonewalling on? Or is Dear Leader just so gutless he's trying to find a way to do it without pissing off the greener of his voters?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 10, @06:44PM
Dear leader is as gutless as his father: the reason we now have to print EVERYTHING in English AND French....waste of money and paper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 10, @06:07PM
For the recent pipeline in the USA, George Soros funded all sorts of "environmental" and "tribal" opposition because he had huge investments that would be favored by having the fuel travel by rail.
The fact that trains crash (and then leak) decently often is of no importance when there is money to be made.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 10, @06:42PM
I look at it as "the people are starting to be heard above the road of corporate lobbying money".
Corporations are starting to get screwed a bit like the people they've been screwing: do THEY like it?
I was raised Conservative, voted Conservative in the past, but corporations now have too much power. Time to take some of that power away. (But not with the recent governments we've had: they like corporate money too much).
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 10, @06:02PM (1 child)
