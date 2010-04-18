from the Who's-afraid-of-the-big-bad-bomb? dept.
Armor-Piercing Bullet Turned to Dust When Fired at Composite Metal Foam
Essentially a metal sponge consisting of hollow metal beads within solid metal, composite metal foam (CMF) generally retains some physical properties of its base materials. While its defining characteristic is ultra-high porosity, CMF boasts 5 to 6 times greater strength as well as over 7 times higher energy absorption than previously developed metal foams. Typically created by melting aluminum around hollow metal spheres, it is impressively 70% lighter than sheet metal and 80 times more energy absorbent than steel.
The foam is claimed to be non-toxic, resistant to radiation, fire and heat resistant.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by driverless on Tuesday April 10, @11:52PM
Anyone know what the gun/round is? Breitbart (ugh) claims it's a "7.62 x 63 millimeter M2 armor piercing projectile" but shows a photo of a pistol firing it, I doubt that's chambered for 30-06.
I'd also hate to find out what happens when you start breathing in a mixture of aluminiumm, lead, copper, and whatever else may be in there, dust.
Having said that, it is pretty cool...
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday April 10, @11:53PM
Also I wonder what it's like to work with, how would you cut and shape it?
Sounds like a fun substance to experiment with.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday April 10, @11:55PM
Anything that can make body armor better and lighter tho should be most welcome. But when they say dust do they mean dust or tiny but very annoying shrapnel? Still most likely, and in most situations, much better then being penetrated by a bullet.
