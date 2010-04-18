Stories
Armor-Piercing Bullet Turned to Dust

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 10, @11:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the Who's-afraid-of-the-big-bad-bomb? dept.
Science

Runaway1956 writes:

Armor-Piercing Bullet Turned to Dust When Fired at Composite Metal Foam

Essentially a metal sponge consisting of hollow metal beads within solid metal, composite metal foam (CMF) generally retains some physical properties of its base materials. While its defining characteristic is ultra-high porosity, CMF boasts 5 to 6 times greater strength as well as over 7 times higher energy absorption than previously developed metal foams. Typically created by melting aluminum around hollow metal spheres, it is impressively 70% lighter than sheet metal and 80 times more energy absorbent than steel.

The foam is claimed to be non-toxic, resistant to radiation, fire and heat resistant.

http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2016/04/21/watch-armor-piercing-bullet-turned-to-dust-when-fired-at-composite-metal-foam/

Youtube video (13 seconds) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWmFu-_54fI

Related video (2:30) demonstrates automotive and other applications https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uE_f9rXLlk

Slightly different coverage at https://newatlas.com/metal-foam-bullets/42731/

Another Youtube video, demonstrating an explosion - https://youtu.be/yMVEQh5Akcc

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by driverless on Tuesday April 10, @11:52PM

    by driverless (4770) on Tuesday April 10, @11:52PM (#665145)

    Anyone know what the gun/round is? Breitbart (ugh) claims it's a "7.62 x 63 millimeter M2 armor piercing projectile" but shows a photo of a pistol firing it, I doubt that's chambered for 30-06.

    I'd also hate to find out what happens when you start breathing in a mixture of aluminiumm, lead, copper, and whatever else may be in there, dust.

    Having said that, it is pretty cool...

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday April 10, @11:52PM (1 child)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Tuesday April 10, @11:52PM (#665146) Homepage Journal

    #smake martyb
    #smake Runaway1956

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by chromas on Tuesday April 10, @11:53PM

    by chromas (34) on Tuesday April 10, @11:53PM (#665147)

    Old! And the source? #FakeNews! Even though it's apolitical. I'm totally leaving Soylent if this keeps up.

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday April 10, @11:53PM

    by Arik (4543) on Tuesday April 10, @11:53PM (#665148)
    Well I did a couple of quick searches and found some interesting reading material, but the one thing I don't see is a seller. Is this stuff commercially available? Will it be sometime soon? Any price points?

    Also I wonder what it's like to work with, how would you cut and shape it?

    Sounds like a fun substance to experiment with.
  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday April 10, @11:55PM

    by looorg (578) on Tuesday April 10, @11:55PM (#665149)

    Anything that can make body armor better and lighter tho should be most welcome. But when they say dust do they mean dust or tiny but very annoying shrapnel? Still most likely, and in most situations, much better then being penetrated by a bullet.

    ... last year produced a foam metal shield that could block X-rays, various forms of gamma rays and neutron radiation, giving it potential as a lightweight alternative to the bulky radiation shielding currently available.

    ... or something great for smuggling things past an x-ray machine. She will soon receive a lot more funding from some unknown benefactor(s) south of the border.

  • (Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @12:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @12:11AM (#665152)

    Brietbarf on bullets? Two years old? We could, and I'm just spit-balling here, an aristarchus submission that would be much less fake newsy. Just saying.

