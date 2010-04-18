Zuckerberg announced Friday that the company will "require people who manage large pages to be verified," meaning they will have to provide the company, and by extension the US government, with their real names and locations.

[...] Zuckerberg added that the move would involve the hiring of thousands of additional censors and "security" personnel. "In order to require verification for all of these pages and advertisers, we will hire thousands of more people," he wrote.