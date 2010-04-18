18/04/10/2247235 story
Zuckerberg announced Friday that the company will "require people who manage large pages to be verified," meaning they will have to provide the company, and by extension the US government, with their real names and locations.
[...] Zuckerberg added that the move would involve the hiring of thousands of additional censors and "security" personnel. "In order to require verification for all of these pages and advertisers, we will hire thousands of more people," he wrote.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 11, @01:30AM (2 children)
I'm no fan of Zuck - but WTF good can come of a coup? They'll trade Zuck for a bunch of suits whose loyalties lie with government, record labels, telcos, military industrial, and who knows what else. They certainly won't put any consumer activists in a boardroom.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Mykl on Wednesday April 11, @02:03AM (1 child)
There will be no coup. Facebook have two tiers of shares - those with voting rights and those without. Zuckerberg owns 60% of the voting shares, so he will remain Supreme Dictator For Lifetm.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @02:19AM
According to a Facebook filing [sec.gov], he only had 59.7% of the votes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @01:34AM
Registering "large pages" is a response suited to last century.
See reddit for an example of what 21st century industrial scale astroturfing looks like.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Wednesday April 11, @01:51AM
Facebook will be "...hiring of thousands of additional censors..." which is JUST what the government wanted!
So cheap, so obviously "not censorship" because it's not the government. What more could they ask for?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @01:55AM
Posted this at the end of the previous FB/Zuck article (but I was too late to attract replies), reposting here--
Just think of all the dirt on politicians that must be buried in FB posts and related data. It has to be orders of magnitude more than J Edgar Hoover had in his files on dirty pols (which Hoover used to scare pols and keep his FBI job for many years). And all so easy to find with fast searching.
Possible outcome 1. The Pols realize this (even if Zuck doesn't) and toss him softball questions.
Possible outcome 2. The pols don't realize this, ask hardball questions and get Zuck pissed off--and he releases all this info, like a giant Wikileaks dump.
Wouldn't #2 be fun??!!