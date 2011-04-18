from the Mister-Potato-Head!-Mister-Potato-Head!-Back-doors-are-not-secrets! dept.
Senators Diane Feinstein (D-CA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) are preparing legislation that would regulate encryption and potentially mandate "backdoors." The Senate Judiciary Committee has been meeting with tech lobbyists and at least three researchers to come up with a "secure way" to allow only law enforcement to access encrypted information:
US lawmakers are yet again trying to force backdoors into tech products, allowing Uncle Sam, and anyone else with the necessary skills, to rifle through people's private encrypted information. Two years after her effort to introduce new legislation died, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is again spearheading an effort to make it possible for law enforcement to access any information sent or stored electronically. Such a backdoor could be exploited by skilled miscreants to also read people's files and communications, crypto-experts continue to warn.
Tech lobbyists this month met the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the proposed legislation – a sign that politicians have changed tactics since trying, and failing, to force through new laws back in 2016. New York District Attorney and backdoor advocate Cyrus Vance (D-NY) also briefed the same committee late last month about why he felt new legislation was necessary. Vance has been arguing for fresh anti-encryption laws for several years, even producing a 42-page report back in November 2015 that walked through how the inability to trawl through people's personal communications was making his job harder.
Tech lobbyists and Congressional staffers have been leaking details of the meetings to, among others, Politico and the New York Times.
From the NYT article:
A National Academy of Sciences committee completed an 18-month study of the encryption debate, publishing a report last month. While it largely described challenges to solving the problem, one section cited presentations by several technologists who are developing potential approaches. They included Ray Ozzie, a former chief software architect at Microsoft; Stefan Savage, a computer science professor at the University of California, San Diego; and Ernie Brickell, a former chief security officer at Intel.
[...] The researchers, Mr. Ozzie said, recognized that "this issue is not going away," and were trying to foster "constructive dialogue" rather than declaring that no solution is possible.
Also at The Hill.
Previously: New Paper on The Risks of "Responsible Encryption"
Report On Device Encryption Suggests A Few Ways Forward For Law Enforcement
Senator Wyden Calls on Digital Rights Activists to Block Legislative Efforts to Weaken Encryption
Senator Ron Wyden spoke to RightsCon about the Crypto Wars following the FBI dropping its case against Apple:
Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) has put out a call to arms to digital rights activists, asking them to join in a SOPA-style effort to defeat upcoming efforts to weaken encryption. In a wide-ranging speech that covered J Edgar Hoover, Miranda Rights, the Founding Fathers and the Amazon Echo, the Oregon Senator warned that despite the recent decision by the FBI to drop its case against Apple, "as sure as night follows day," the issue is going to return and it will be necessary to fight legislative efforts to reduce the effectiveness of encryption.
"I will block any plan that would weaken strong encryption," he told the RightsCon conference in San Francisco. "The expected legislation will be a lose-lose for all of us: less security and less liberty." He also railed against the notion that the current debate over technology and encryption was a privacy versus security debate, arguing that it is more "security versus more security." Instead, Wyden said, he wanted to refocus the debate, and called for "a new compact for security and liberty in the digital age."
Also at Reuters, The Guardian, The Hill.
Here is the speech Wyden gave at RightsCon.
Riana Pfefferkorn, a Cryptography Fellow at the Center for Internet and Society at Stanford Law School, has published a whitepaper on the risks of so-called "responsible encryption". This refers to inclusion of a mechanism for exceptional access by law enforcement to the cleartext content of encrypted messages. It also goes by the names "back door", "key escrow", and "golden key".
Federal law enforcement officials in the United States have recently renewed their periodic demands for legislation to regulate encryption. While they offer few technical specifics, their general proposal—that vendors must retain the ability to decrypt for law enforcement the devices they manufacture or communications their services transmit—presents intractable problems that would-be regulators must not ignore.
However, with all that said, a lot more is said than done. Some others would make the case that active participation is needed in the democratic process by people knowledgeable in use of actual ICT. As RMS has many times pointed out much to the chagrin of more than a few geeks, "geeks like to think that they can ignore politics, you can leave politics alone, but politics won't leave you alone." Again, participation is needed rather than ceding the whole process, and thus its outcome, to the loonies.
Related:
Related:
EFF : New National Academy of Sciences Report on Encryption Asks the Wrong Questions
Great, Now There's "Responsible Encryption"
Techdirt covers a new paper published by the US National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine regarding the general access that the FBI and DOJ want to encrypted communications.
Another paper has been released, adding to the current encryption discussion. The FBI and DOJ want access to the contents of locked devices. They call encryption that can be bypassed by law enforcement "responsible encryption." It isn't. A recent paper by cryptograpghy expert Riana Pfefferkorn explained in detail how irresponsible these suggestions for broken or weakened encryption are.
This new paper [PDF] was put together by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. (h/t Lawfare) It covers a lot of ground others have and rehashes the history of encryption, along with many of the pro/con arguments. That said, it's still worth reading. It raises some good questions and spends a great deal of time discussing the multitude of options law enforcement has available, but which are ignored by FBI officials when discussing the backdoors/key escrow/weakened encryption they'd rather have.
The paper's suggestions have not been rigorously investigated by those with domain expertise, yet.
Source : Report On Device Encryption Suggests A Few Ways Forward For Law Enforcement
(Score: 1) by milsorgen on Wednesday April 11, @04:31AM (1 child)
But there is no way around this, there is no solution that the government wants and preserves encryption. They are going to toy with us and then find some "solution" that will leave the public and business in a terrible position while the government gets all that it wants.
On the Oregon Coast, born and raised, On the beach is where I spent most of my days...
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @05:16AM
All this while meanwhile DC is flooded with rogue stingrays [arstechnica.com] thanks to the deliberately weak cell phone standards which simply cannot be found and stopped (nevermind the ones it'd be illegal to stop because they're on sovereign soil in foreign embassies).
Maybe these people will learn when the GRU starts using some of the data harvested from these sorts of devices to blackmail them. Surely Senator Feinstein has said things over a phone she'd rather not appear on the front of the NYT, after all.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Wednesday April 11, @04:40AM
The sooner we can get rid of that Fakecrat (Feinstein) the better!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @04:52AM
Looks like wintel is firmly on board.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @05:04AM
Senator Dianne Feinstein [wikipedia.org]
A Khazar Jewess wanting to put backdoors into products used by humans is to be expected. These Khazars never stop. Expose them and let the world see who they are.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday April 11, @05:07AM
Because darkness makes it easier for criminals to hide, we must install more illumination! Streetlights aren't enough. We need a giant space mirror positioned over the night side of the earth. Then the sun will never set on the American Empire!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @05:11AM
56bit 3DES ought to be enough for anyone. Anything stronger would be sufficient grounds for criminal investigation, like gun ownership. After all, only criminals break the law and need protection against the law.
:)