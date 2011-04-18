The question of how humans left Africa has been debated ever since it became widely accepted that Homo sapiens did indeed evolve from ancestral species in Africa, rather than Asia. (That latter hypothesis was proposed by scientists like Ernst Haeckel, and preferred by many anthropologists until as recently as 60 years ago; some modern researchers still argue for multiple evolutionary jumping off points, based on fossil finds in China). In the past decade, some geneticists have argued for a single dispersal event from Africa around 60,000 years ago, based on the decreasing genetic diversity in populations that are farther from Africa.

But others believe that the order of events was a bit more complicated.

“Our previous work found that multiple dispersals, with the first one being older than the 50,000 to 70,000 [years-ago] migration, are most compatible with the pattern of both cranial and genetic variation observed among people today,” said Katerina Harvati, director of paleoanthropology at the University of Tubingen, Germany, by email.

Harvati, who wasn’t involved in the research, said she would be cautious in definitively assigning the finger fossil a Homo sapiens identity due to the fact that its shape overlaps with other hominin species. But the fossil does fit the larger pattern of discoveries made in the region. Skulls belonging to Homo sapiens found in Qafzeh and Skhul in Israel have been dated back to 100,000 years and 120,000 years respectively, and the discovery of a human jawbone from Misliya Cave was dated to around 177,000 years earlier in 2018.

All of these fossils suggest humans left Africa much earlier than 60,000 years ago. But the new finger bone suggests some populations continued moving, beyond the Levant and into the Arabian Peninsula.

[...] The finger gestures to another question as well: What happened to the population that made it all the way to Arabia? Were they forced to move forward, or retreat when the environment became inhospitable once more within centuries after they arrived?