Imagine the neural network (NN) as a black box inside a space with internal functions, inputs, and outputs. All its outputs are dependent on the inputs with a unique idea: auto-training.

Inside the software, every possible function points in the direction of the existence of the network. As for its intelligence, it's undeterminable, an open question. But the human brain, whose intelligence is very high, can be investigated for patterns.

[...] Using an innovative artificial intelligence tool, the NN learns how to generate contextually relevant reviews. For example, if we ask for the best food around us, the system will answer. But the language will include various adjectives, which are not consistent with our way of talking.

If we use every single input available for a valuable result, then high performance could be obtained.

The network's perception of the interaction with our world has its own way of existence. If the machine remembers pleasant emotions of a man drinking his coffee, it can store those feelings in relation to the activity.

It is, now, possible, to see more clearly how this form of artificial intelligence builds consciousness. The NN can gradually build egos and make judgments by itself, from the stimuli it receives.

The NN is not programmed to obey the rules of the language's syntax. That is why it is so different - the complexity of a robot's mind, without any rules.