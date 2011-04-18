from the judgement-day-is-coming dept.
A new device allows robots used in warehouses and third-party logistics (3PL) facilities to draw power or recharge batteries wirelessly while in operation.
The technology could have a big impact on the capabilities of mobile industrial robots, potentially freeing them from limitations imposed by modern batteries.
Waypoint Robotics, which makes custom mobile robots for the supply chain industry, unveiled its EnZone Wireless Charging Dock at this year's MODEX, the largest supply chain expo in North & South America and the hottest ticket in town this week for the mobile robotics industry.
The underlying technology for the wireless charging system comes from partner WiBotic, which makes plug-and-play devices for the wireless transmission of power to robotic platforms.
Last year, WiBotic made a splash with a wireless charging pad it claims can keep drones in the air indefinitely. That capability could prove indispensable if drone delivery takes off the way many analysts believe it will.
Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/untethered-wireless-power-transmission-will-make-robots-hard-to-stop/
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 11, @10:59AM
Get mind uploading working, and you won't want it to stop.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @11:25AM
Mark me sceptical but I do not believe in wireless charging. Energy transfer rates and densities will not change and we know how it goes with wires. Wireless will only introduce huge losses and horrible results with immediate distance increases. And who or what will want to be near that charger transmitter, behaving like an EMP weapon or a microwave oven turned inside out?
Or maybe it is all about light/laser direct line of sight systems, which could make some sense.