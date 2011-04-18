from the 1in4-stats-tend-to-be-legit dept.
The admins among you will be unsurprised to discover that, more than a quarter of the time, data breaches across the world originated between the chair and the keyboard of organisation "insiders". And no, we don't mean they clicked on a dodgy link...
The latest edition of Verizon's Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) found that 25 per cent of all attacks over the year were perpetrated by said insiders and were driven largely by financial gain, espionage and simple mistakes or misuse.
It also reports that organised criminal groups continue to be behind around half of all breaches, while state-affiliated groups were involved in more than one in 10. Financial gain, unsurprisingly, continued to be the top motivation for cybercriminals.
The healthcare industry was found to be at particularly high risk of insider threats through errors and employee misuse – such as medical workers accessing patient records for simple curiosity or fun.
Companies are nearly three times more likely to be breached by social attacks than via actual vulnerabilities, emphasising the need for ongoing employee cybersecurity education.
The report notes a significant trend in social-engineering and "pretexting" attacks targeting finance and HR departments, with nearly 1,500 incidents and nearly 400 confirmed data breaches reported. In these attacks, hackers may seek to convince finance departments to make a transfer of funds by posing as a company CEO.
[...] Simple errors – such as failing to shred confidential information, sending emails to the wrong person or misconfiguring web services – were at the heart of nearly one in five breaches. More than 20 per cent people still click on at least one phishing campaign during a year.
[...] Over two-thirds (68 per cent) of breaches took months or longer to discover.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @01:37PM
More regulatory oversight by smooth-talking, vote-buying, paper-pushing bureaucrats.
That'll do it.
(Score: 4, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday April 11, @01:45PM (1 child)
Shit, I do the "curiosity or fun" thing on SN's db at least a couple times a year. See all of the moderation stats posts I've put up on my journal. Speaking of fun, here's realDonaldTrump's email address [mailto].
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday April 11, @02:16PM
It might be different between countries and such but here that is a crime and you would/could be fired for doing it. That apparently doesn't stop people from doing it, usually when it involves celebs and people they know and things of that nature.
That said yes USERS are the worst, they are probably the source of almost all the IT-problems.
This happens so often at work I stopped paying attention to it. Also here included are the people that click REPLY-ALL and then proceed to add a few really large attachments to the letter and then send it organization wide to everything from a few hundred to a couple of thousand people. It's probably worse if you have a common name. I assume you get a lot of mail that wasn't supposed to go to you. Mostly since people just assume you are that person with whatever is the common name, not then doing next step in the thought process that yes there are probably a couple of people with that common name in any sufficiently large organization.