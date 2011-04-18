18/04/11/1437240 story
posted by fyngyrz on Wednesday April 11, @06:06PM
The Washington Post has a retrospective on 14 years of Mark Zuckerberg saying sorry, not sorry:
From the moment the Facebook founder entered the public eye in 2003 for creating a Harvard student hot-or-not rating site, he's been apologizing. So we collected this abbreviated history of his public mea culpas.
Why Zuckerberg's 14-Year Apology Tour Hasn't Fixed Facebook.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Wednesday April 11, @06:12PM (3 children)
Zuckerberg is a classic sociopath. Of course he's "sorry", as in "sorry he got caught".
He used to be more honest, when he called his first customers "dumbfucks" for trusting him. He's added a few layers of polish since then, but he's still the same guy: eager to share his customers' private information for the right price.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @06:20PM (1 child)
Pretty much every other person in that room on the day of questioning is of the exact same ilk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @06:58PM
So who wins the shit fight? Does congress have enough shit on Zuck to cause him trouble, or does he have enough compromising information (in the FB archives, naturally) to scare the congress-critters into leaving him alone?
It's really sad when the national debate of the day turns into a race to the bottom.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by richtopia on Wednesday April 11, @06:20PM
Fixed
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @06:24PM
... twice = shame on ME.
Anyone who trusts this piece of garbage now has himself or herself to blame.
Only a fool would trust Zuckerberg.
And that really is all there is to it.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday April 11, @06:34PM (2 children)
As my mother used to scream at the top of her lungs with her mouth-dick piercing my skull until my soul bled from my ears: DON'T SAY YOU'RE SORRY UNLESS YOU ARE GOING TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @06:40PM
say what now
that's your mother you're talking about
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday April 11, @06:40PM
You should have listened.
My 1st boss use to say "Sorry is found in the dictionary somewhere between shit and syphilis". I learned to listen very quickly.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Wednesday April 11, @06:37PM (1 child)
We all know that Zuckerberg will do this again and again. Next time perhaps the crooks will empty thousands of peoples bank accounts at once - after all they've got a data store that the phishers would dream about. And yet the impact of "Delete Facebook" is "insignificant" because people can't live without it!
I appear to be living without it just fine and always have. Not meant to sound smug, just stating the fact that life without Facebook is possible. Life with real privacy is getting harder and harder, why hand all the information to these morons for free?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by frojack on Wednesday April 11, @06:43PM
He's learned its easier to get forgiveness than permission. Of course he will do it again. The rules about what is permissible are defined by the dimensions to which he can push the envelop without getting push-back.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @06:53PM
No crime has occurred. No contract has been breached. Nobody has been coerced.
If anything, the victim is Facebook, whose own rules were broken by someone else.