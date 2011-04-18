18/04/11/1517245 story
posted by fyngyrz on Wednesday April 11, @09:38PM
from the that-really-zucks dept.
Submitted via IRC for fyngyrz
Senator Kennedy of Louisiana confronted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the transparency of the social media company's policies on Tuesday.
[...]
"I'm going to suggest you go home and rewrite it, and tell your $1,200 dollar and[sic] hour lawyer...you want it written in English not Swahili, so the average American user can understand," Kennedy said.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/10/senator-to-zuckerberg-your-user-agreement-sucks.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @09:46PM (4 children)
Nobody is forced to use Facebook.
What is going on here? What does any of this have to do with Congress?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @09:53PM
Because currently it is politically opportune to be grandstanding about Failbook. They have spoken against the Narrative before, and they are suspected of causing Hillary not to receive her rightful crown in the 2016 election with the Cambridge Analytica deal.
Sometimes I'm thinking WSWS has really got their finger on the truth here.
(Score: 3, Touché) by meustrus on Wednesday April 11, @09:58PM (1 child)
Nobody is forced to use the internet.
Nobody is forced to use cars.
Nobody is forced to use grocery stores.
Nobody is forced to use electricity.
What is Congress doing messing with any of these clearly voluntary things? Just because everybody is using them does not mean we should have any kind of direct control over them. After all, the free market is so great at making sure markets with little or no competition best serve their customers.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @10:05PM
Facebook is an indispensable utility?! Like water, air, or even gasoline? You would suffocate if you cut off facebook?
You are the facechild of millenial dumbfucks.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 11, @10:16PM
If we mandate that some persons must sit at the back of the bus, government shouldn't object.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday April 11, @09:48PM (2 children)
Yea, of course it 'sucks'. All EULA agreements are pages and pages of legalese. Does this guy live under a rock?
It could probably be summed up as follows :"You have no rights, and we [Facebook inc.] have all the rights we could possibly think of. If you disagree and want to take us to court, you can't because we want to settle it with arbitration."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday April 11, @09:57PM (1 child)
Seriously, aren't most senators lawyers? What about the last tax bill they shoved through?
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday April 11, @10:02PM
Oh you mean the tax bill that they read as thoroughly as the users on facebook read the EULA?
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday April 11, @09:49PM (1 child)
I think the problem here is that the average American can't speak Swahili. I suggest that the American education system change to be more welcoming of companies who want to write illegible user agreements.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday April 11, @10:04PM
More seriously:
>written in English not Swahili, so the average American user can understand
It IS written in English. Maybe you should stop cutting school funding, and get all the benefits of an educated population.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 11, @09:54PM
Mod this comment redundant, but who forced you to register a facebook account, giving up all your personal info?
Amazon.com, I can understand because you buy shit from them, but why are you on facebook?
I know why. Because you are morons.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stretch611 on Wednesday April 11, @09:57PM
It might be better than just lip service if our actual senators wrote laws to help the consumer.
Like laws that don't allow binding arbitration agreements on essential services like telecommunications and banking.
Or to give us legal standing [wikipedia.org] to sue companies when our personal information is stolen. (equifax, Blue Cross, countless others)
But then again, leave it to Congress to get a sound bite they want instead of actual results. After all the sound bite makes their constituents sound like they are on their side while still only supporting the businesses that pay for their "re-election" funds.