from the obvious dept.
The ruling (PDF), issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union this morning, will increase pressure on the not-a-taxi biz, and follows a decision that saw its services classed as transport, not digital.
The case relates to charges French authorities want to bring against UberPop - a ride-sharing service that links non-professional, unlicensed drivers with people in need of a lift - and whether it is an information society service. Uber France is trying to slip out of the regulatory net by arguing it is an information society service, which would mean it fell under rules set out in an EU directive on technical standards and regulations. This directive (PDF) stated that member states have to tell the European Commission about any draft rules or legislation that set out technical regulations of information services or products - the idea being to allow Brussels to ensure national laws comply with digital single market rules.
The French authorities didn’t do this for the criminal legislation they are trying to use to charge Uber, and so, as the ECJ noted in its judgement “Uber France infers from this that it cannot therefore be prosecuted on the charges”.
However, the ECJ was not persuaded. It reminded Uber it had last year ruled that the UberPop service offered in Spain was a transport service - not a digital one. The two countries’ services, in the court's view, are “essentially identical”.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 12, @12:41AM (1 child)
We've gone around a few times at Soylent, in regards to "high tech" taxi companies. Had we simply established that Uber and it's ilk are in the "transportation" business, we could have saved some silly arguments from going back and forth.
Definitions of the type of taxi service really don't matter much. Once we establish that Uber is transportation, and that all of their other stuff is peripheral to transporting people around, most of the cruft falls by the wayside. Need a taxi? Call Uber.
Now maybe the conversation can go where it should be. What regulations are reasonable? Should Uber drivers be certified, in any way? How about at least background checks? Are "sex offenders" eligible to be drivers? Domestic abusers? Should a Uber car be clearly marked? The myriad of regulations governing taxi drivers - how many of them should be applied to Uber? And, if not, why not? That lame excuse, "But, we use computers!" just ain't gonna cut it.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 12, @12:46AM
All Taxi regulations should apply to Uber, Lyft, and all their competitors.
If a given regulation is absurd for them, then review the regulation for all, not just for the new guys.
Simple enough?