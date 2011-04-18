from the tactile-response-is-for-knobs dept.
When I went car shopping recently, I was amazed by the autonomous technologies in most new models: automatic lane-keeping, braking to avoid collisions and parallel parking, for example.
But I was appalled by the state of dashboard technology. Technology sells, so car companies are all about touch screens and apps these days. Unfortunately, they're truly terrible at designing user interfaces (UIs)—the ways that you, the human, are supposed to interact with it, the car. A good user interface (a) is easy to navigate, (b) puts frequently used controls front and center, (c) gives clear feedback as you make a change and (d) is apparently beyond the capabilities of today's car companies. I asked my Twitter followers to help me nominate the World's Worst Car UI Designs—and I was flooded with responses.
Source:
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/automobile-dashboard-technology-is-simply-awful/
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, @06:18AM (3 children)
You should be able to feel for controls without looking at them and without accidentally operating them.
If you do look, there should be clearly readable descriptions. Mysterious pictograms are unacceptable. The idea is that some people don't read English, but that is a poor excuse: you can at least type English into a search engine and get a translation or explanation. I can't even type... that... emoji thing, whatever it is.
I gather that aircraft do this well. In nearly every part of the world, descriptions are in English. A toggle switch often has to be pulled before you flip it; it is locked in place otherwise, preventing an accidental adjustment.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday April 12, @06:27AM (1 child)
You've really got no time to be reading anything when in traffic.
If it's more complex than a gas gauge, it needs a voice capability for both input and output.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 12, @07:17AM
> If it's more complex than a gas gauge, it needs a voice capability for both input and output.
Simpler: How about not discarding safety conventions which have been refined for decades, just for the fun of "disrupting"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, @07:07AM
The person might be of another nationality who has just stolen the car and can't read or write.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Thursday April 12, @06:30AM (3 children)
In a car, a touch screen is idiocy. With mechanical switches and controls, you can operate by feel. With touch screens, you have to look, which means you have to take your eyes off the road. All frequently used functions (climate control, music volume, etc.) should be controlled by controls that provide tactile feedback.
There are two related issues as well:
- Using the same screen for everything means too many options, means clicking through endless menus. This is made worse by the seemingly random organization of those menus.
- Long-term consistency is important. You don't find car manufacturers changing the way steering wheels or pedals work. Other mechanical controls have minor variations (gear shifts, windshield wipers), but a couple of minutes familiarization in a new car, and you know how they work. But software interfaces? Change for the sake of change, all the time.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday April 12, @06:43AM (2 children)
Mercedes Benz has moved the gear lever to the column, on the right
Windscreen wiper controls (for front and read windows, including wash!) are on a twist/pushy knob on the end of the indicator stalk.
Some of the stereo controls are on the steering wheel, but there is a volume knob on the centre console.
The cruise control buttons are on a stalk under the indicators, but you can't see any of the buttons, as the whole stalk is hidden behind the steeing wheel. (The cruise control stalk has six functions, and a button that changes the behaviour of four, making ten in total)
Even the best screw it up.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, @07:06AM (1 child)
That lever placement has been optional for at least the past 70+ years, however it was more popular on GMs and certain generations of Fords than anything else. Unless this Mercedes has bench seats though, it doesn't make much sense in a modern car, since most of the reason for doing so was to leave the drive tunnel clear for an extra passenger.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, @07:19AM
The important use is walking between the rows of seats. It's also a place to set a trash can.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Thursday April 12, @06:36AM
not excusing bad UI, but looking at the causes, I can see the people designing the radio/stereo/control head unit being six to twelve months ahead of the people doing the steering wheels, controls and buttons.
New car comes off the design CAD, a prototype or two are built, and then they look in the parts bin for bits that fit.
Base models get base model systems, but the buttons on the stalks are either on every model OR act differently, So.. Make them do something..
The premium mode, gets the premium systems, which may, or may not have been part of the premium control untit software... which gets re-done, in a hurry, to make government approval/certfication/whatever.
The in-between models get the cheapest plus one, unless the owner selects different options, whcih may or may not work together.
Now, take the switchgear out of last year's premium model for the base, and make new stuff to justify the premium model's price differential.
Also, try and do it with as few different looms as possible.
Don't forget to feel sorry for the designers when they best-in-class driving position turns out crap because the seats were too expensive to make, so they used some from a different model, and several components from third-party suppliers (outsource! cheapest bid!)
It is amazing some cars work at all, let alone have good UI.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 12, @07:09AM
New car models are not primarily cars, they are entertainment units wrapped in a car packaging.
All the DRM thingies apply to them and of course (in manufacturers mind) they need to feel like a fucking big mobile devices on wheels.
Why so, you ask? How else the car industry can get to step into planned obsolescence era and force you buy a new car every 2 years?
(trollish grin)