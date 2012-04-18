from the swearing-like-drunken-sailors dept.
Ubisoft is cracking down on "Toxic Players" in the game "Rainbow Six: Siege". I was somewhat surprised to see that they hadn't implemented a mute option to begin with as well.
Players will also soon have the ability to mute either or both of the text and voice chat for other players in their matches, giving more "direct control over communication channels."
I left the world of FPS Multiplayer games nearly 10 years ago, because of the toxic environment. Then again, that may have mostly just been staying away from certain games (Call of Duty) that appealed to the demographic (10 year old kids who can more or less say whatever they feel like) I didn't want to associate with. It's one thing to have the occasional being "cursed at" by a teenager / adult, because something went belly up for them. It's another to have a string of profanity that you've never heard the like being uttered by a 10 year old kid as a standard part of the game.
Apparently their parents don't know where they are / what they're doing, don't believe in parenting, don't think that verbal abuse is a thing, or some various mixture thereof. I'm not generally in favor of censorship, but at some point someone needs to step-in. At one point that was the parents, but that doesn't seem to be happening nearly as much as it used to.
The core of the changes centers around players using "racial or homophobic slurs, or hate speech," defined by the game's Code of Conduct as language that's "illegal, dangerous, threatening, abusive, obscene, vulgar, defamatory, hateful, racist, sexist, ethically offensive, or constituting harassment."
Game company banning toxic players. It's about time.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday April 12, @12:23PM
That's because it isn't. If you can type or speak, you are perfectly capable of giving just as good as you get. Equality means you do not get to play the victim card. Ever.

(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 12, @12:26PM
Theoretically, that not true.
If everybody plays the victim card, the state of equality still exists.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday April 12, @12:45PM
Yes, but only in theory. In practice there will always be at least one person who'd rather play the asshole card or the joker.

(Score: 1) by Stardaemon on Thursday April 12, @01:05PM
You'd actually have to give a bit more than you get for there to be any effect, like say, go for dismemberment or murder. Which is fine, if you can pull it off.
Muting them solves the problem sufficiently though, and the fact that is wasn't there from the start is a bit of a wtf.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Thursday April 12, @01:11PM
An eye for an eye makes the world blind.
That is all.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Thursday April 12, @12:47PM
It amazes me how some people can't just ignore these people. Laugh at them every chance you get. I find that humor at their ignorance will make them rage quit.
Of course I mute them if the game has that option. Usually right after I mute them I say to the rest of the players "If you mute someone do they really still exist.
More than half of the time the offender quits the game.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday April 12, @12:55PM
Isn't that like half the entertainment value to hear people lose their shit and go off like as if they had tourettes? That said should 10 year old kids even play these games? I don't think a mute button will really do it. It will not make them less toxic, perhaps if they made an audio recording or verbal transcript and sent home to their parents that might have a better result (even for adults that do the same thing, but it might involve a bit more detective work unless they still live in their parents basement). Alternatively since it's Rainbow Six perhaps they (Ubisoft) should just start swatting players that misbehave, at least that would fit the theme of the game.
So all in all I doubt being muted will solve anything, unless they are actually willing to BAN players (as in take their games away from them or suspend the accounts) this won't amount to anything. Steam does or did this in regard to cheating, Blizzard/WOW does it for cheating and other things. So it can quite clearly be done.
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Thursday April 12, @01:25PM
So you're playing a game about killing people, but your sensibilities are offended when little boys use bad words?
You might want to take up crochet. I like crocheting. You can make a variety of useful items and gifts. Additionally, I have yet to hear the yarn call me a whiny bitch because I miss a stitch.