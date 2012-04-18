Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

FTC Makes Clear 'Warranty Void If Removed' Stickers Are Illegal

posted by chromas on Thursday April 12, @03:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the just-peel-it dept.
Techonomics

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow9228

Those stickers on gadgets that say you'll void your warranty if they're removed? You've probably come to expect them whenever you purchase a new device. The FTC has just made clear, however, that those warranty notices are illegal when it fired off warning letters to six companies that market and sell automobiles, mobile devices and video game consoles in the US. It didn't mention which automakers and tech corporations they are, but since the list includes companies that make video game consoles, Sony and Microsoft could be two of them.

[...] Thomas B. Pahl, Acting Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement:

"Provisions that tie warranty coverage to the use of particular products or services harm both consumers who pay more for them as well as the small businesses who offer competing products and services."

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/04/11/ftc-warranty-warning/

Original Submission


«  Researchers Use Machine Learning to Quickly Detect Video Face Swaps
FTC Makes Clear 'Warranty Void If Removed' Stickers Are Illegal | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.