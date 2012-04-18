from the taking-an-even-closer-look dept.
NASA announces James Webb Space Telescope Independent Review Board members
NASA recently announced the formation of an external Independent Review Board for the space agency's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The board will study a variety of factors impacting the mission's success and reinforce NASA's strategy for completing the observatory's final integration and testing phase, launch phase and commissioning.
"We are exploring every aspect of Webb's final testing and integration to ensure a successful mission, delivering on its scientific promise," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, in a NASA news release. "This board's input will provide a higher level of confidence in the estimated time needed to successfully complete the highly complex tasks ahead before NASA defines a specific launch time frame."
According to NASA, the board includes individuals with expertise and experience in program management, schedule and cost management, systems engineering and the integration and testing of large and complex space systems, science instrumentation, unique flight hardware and missions with science objectives similar to Webb.
[...] According to NASA, the members of the Independent Review Board are:
- Mr. Thomas Young, NASA/Lockheed Martin in Bethesda, Maryland – Retired (Chair)
- Dr. William Ballhaus, Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo, California- Retired
- Mr. Steve Battel, Battel Engineering, Inc. in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Mr. Orlando Figueroa, NASA Headquarters and Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland – Retired
- Dr. Fiona Harrison, Caltech University in Pasadena, California
- Ms. Michele King, NASA Office of Chief Financial Officer/Strategic Investments Division in Washington, DC
- Mr. Paul McConnaughey, NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center/Webb Standing Review Board (Chair) in Huntsville, Alabama
- Ms. Dorothy Perkins, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland – Retired
- Mr. Pete Theisinger, Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California
- Dr. Maria Zuber, Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Previously: Launch of James Webb Space Telescope Delayed to May 2020, Could Exceed Budget Cap
Related Stories
The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been delayed yet again, due to damage to the spacecraft's thrusters, sunshield, and tension cables:
The slip is not exactly surprising, even though construction and testing of Webb's primary mirror and scientific instruments—its riskiest, most expensive elements—is already complete. These components were delivered in early February to Webb's prime contractor, the aerospace company Northrop Grumman, for further testing and integration with the rest of the telescope. But later that month a report from the Government Accountability Office warned that the company had fallen behind schedule on the supposedly easier parts of the observatory. Valves on the spacecraft's thrusters had sprung leaks after being improperly cleaned, and replacing them had taken the better part of a year. Webb's tennis-court-sized, five-layered folding "sunshield" had also been torn during a test as it unfurled, requiring time-consuming failure analyses and repairs.