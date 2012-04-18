For fans of the FreeCAD open-source 3D CAD modeling software, a new major release is now available--the first update in almost two years.

FreeCAD 0.17 is now available to succeed FreeCAD 0.16 from April of 2016. While it may not be nearly as well off as AutoCAD or other alternatives, FreeCAD does continue getting better while being free and open-source software.

FreeCAD 0.17 overhauls its PartDesign Workbench, a new add-on manager to make installing new modules/macros easier, Sketcher improvements, new documentation, navigation improvements, and various Workbench improvements are among the changes making up this release.

Those wishing to learn more about FreeCAD 0.17 can check-out the lengthy release notes or head straight over to GitHub to download. Those upgrading to v0.17 are advised to backup their FreeCAD files as there could be issues in the upgrade path.