Billy Mitchell Stripped of Scores, Banned from Premiere Scoreboard

posted by martyb on Friday April 13, @12:26AM
from the what-a-wicked-web-we-weave-when-first-we-practice-to-deceive dept.
Software

DeathMonkey writes:

Twin Galaxies, the long-running video game high score tracker recognized by Guinness World Records, has banned Billy Mitchell and removed all of his past scores from its listings after determining that two million-plus-point Donkey Kong performances he submitted were actually created with an emulator and not on original arcade hardware as he consistently claimed. The move means that the organization now recognizes Steve Wiebe as the first player to achieve a million-point game in Donkey Kong, a question central to the 2007 cult classic documentary The King of Kong.

Nearly two months ago, Mitchell's scores were also removed from the leaderboards at Donkey Kong Forum. Forum moderator Jeremy "Xelnia" Young cited frame-by-frame analysis of the board transitions in Mitchell's Donkey Kong tapes, which showed visual artifacts suggesting they were generated by early versions of the Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator (MAME) and not original Donkey Kong arcade hardware.

[...] The ban has no effect on the current world record in Donkey Kong, which currently sits at the 1.247 million points [score] set by Robbie Lakeman in February.

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2018/04/premiere-game-scoreboard-bans-billy-mitchell-in-donkey-kong-cheating-scandal/

  • (Score: 1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 13, @12:41AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 13, @12:41AM (#666267)

    Who the fuck cares? Even nerds like me on this site should be utterly ashamed if they care about a high score record in a 40 year old video game.

    I watched that stupid documentary The whole time thinking, "who the fuck cares? These people are insane. I literally consumes their whole life."

    • (Score: 4, Touché) by Booga1 on Friday April 13, @12:56AM

      by Booga1 (6333) on Friday April 13, @12:56AM (#666271)
      You can say that about anything:
      • It's just "sports ball!" Who cares?
      • It's just politics! Who cares?
      • It's just art! Who cares?
      • It's just roleplaying! Who cares?

      Well, obviously those people care enough about it to do it and others care enough to make documentaries about them.
      You cared enough to watch it, so I guess you cared at least that much even if you hated it.

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Friday April 13, @01:33AM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Friday April 13, @01:33AM (#666281) Journal

    And he was probably doping too! I know I was when I played Donkey Kong :)

  • (Score: 2) by archfeld on Friday April 13, @01:34AM

    by archfeld (4650) <treboreel@live.com> on Friday April 13, @01:34AM (#666282) Journal

    It is like the plot of the Adam Sandler movie Pixels come to the real world.
    https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/pixels/ [rottentomatoes.com]

