Endangered Genital-Breathing Mohawk Turtle

posted by martyb on Friday April 13, @10:08AM
from the the-jokes-just-write-themselves dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Threatened: A Green-Haired Turtle That Can Breathe Through Its Genitals

In the debate over saving endangered species, it may be that some should get priority just because of how weird they are. Take the green-haired turtle. It breathes through its genitals. Not all the time — but after a long time underwater, an alternative way to get oxygen really helps.

The turtle is thirtieth on a new list of reptiles in trouble put out by the Zoological Society of London. The Edge of Existence program at the society looks at the evolutionary trees of animals that are endangered to determine which are most evolutionary distinctive. Previously, they put out lists for mammals and amphibians. The new list ranks reptiles on a combination of how distinctive and how endangered they are.

Rikki Gumbs and other researchers at the society who worked on the new list wrote a paper explaining how they arrive at the rankings, which was published in the journal PLOS One on Wednesday [open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0194680] [DX].

Mr. Gumbs, who is pursuing a Ph.D. jointly at Imperial College London and the zoological society, said that evolutionary distinctiveness is not exactly the same as weirdness, but not far off. It is a measure of "how alone you are on the tree of life," he said. Those species do "tend to be weird and wonderful in the way they live."

Endangered Genital-Breathing Mohawk Turtle
  • (Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday April 13, @10:17AM

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Friday April 13, @10:17AM (#666386) Journal

    First thing I thought of when I saw that turtle was a Fobottr [wikia.com].

    If you don't already read schlockmercenary, start now.

  • (Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 13, @10:23AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 13, @10:23AM (#666388)

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_River_turtle [wikipedia.org]

    • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday April 13, @10:40AM (1 child)

      by RamiK (1813) on Friday April 13, @10:40AM (#666395)

      Mary River turtles use bimodal respiration, so are capable of absorbing oxygen via the cloaca whilst under water.

      In animal anatomy, a cloaca /kloʊˈeɪkə/ kloh-AY-kə (plural cloacae /kloʊˈeɪsi/ kloh-AY-see or /kloʊˈeɪki/ kloh-AY-kee) is the posterior orifice that serves as the only opening for the digestive, reproductive, and urinary tracts (if present) of many vertebrate animals, opening at the vent. All amphibians, birds, reptiles, and a few mammals (monotremes, tenrecs, golden moles, and marsupial moles) have this orifice, from which they excrete both urine and feces; this is in contrast to most placental mammals, which have two or three separate orifices for evacuation. Excretory openings with analogous purpose in some invertebrates are also sometimes referred to as cloacae.

      So, an ass-breathing soup base.

      • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday April 13, @10:49AM

        by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Friday April 13, @10:49AM (#666401) Homepage Journal

        They call it urine and feces. They try to make it sound nice. It doesn't sound nice. But not everything is nice.

