from the diy dept.
Tyler of tjll.net writes in his blog:
After my Asus N66U kicked the bucket, I considered a few options: another all-in-one router, upgrade to something like an EdgeRouter, or brew something custom. When I read the Ars Technica article espousing the virtues of building your own router, that pretty much settled it: DIY it is.
I've got somewhat of a psychological complex when it comes to rolling my own over-engineered solutions, but I did set some general goals: the end result should be cheap, low-power, well-supported by Linux, and extensible. Incidentally, ARM boards fit many of these requirements, and some like the Raspberry Pi have stirred up so much community activity that there's great support for the ARM platform, even though it may feel foreign from x86.
I've managed to cobble together a device that is not only dirt cheap for what it does, but is extremely capable in its own right. If you have any interest in building your own home router, I'll demonstrate here that doing so is not only feasible, but relatively easy to do and offers a huge amount of utility - from traffic shaping, to netflow monitoring, to dynamic DNS.
I built it using the espressobin, Arch Linux Arm, and Shorewall.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 13, @01:14PM (3 children)
The submitter forgot to mention the other alternative, which is to simply get another one of the routers that he had before. If it's out of production (very likely), you can just get one on Ebay.
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Friday April 13, @01:24PM (2 children)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Revek on Friday April 13, @01:30PM
I've already decided when my router dies again that I'm going to buy a unifi ap and use pfsense on a small fanless pc. You can't beat Ubiquiti for the price.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 13, @01:34PM
△ SpyFi △
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 13, @01:36PM (1 child)
I've never had a problem with my ethernet based applications on RPi, but then I've never tried to run a router.
The Ethernet-over-USB solution on RPi is widely maligned in the blogosphere, their latest spin is supposed to significantly improve throughput - but still not "fix" it the way a "proper" ethernet interface would.
Is anybody currently playing with an open router, built with modern WiFi and multiple Ethernet ports that's available on the market today using the old-school open router firmware like dd-WRT, etc.?
I am currently using a box-stock Netgear router from about 5 years ago, I thought about flashing it with the open software but... as delivered from the factory it's serving my needs, and I have enough other hobbies already.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday April 13, @01:50PM
I am using a purpose-built pfSense device that cost me about $200, but you could go far cheaper than that. It's really a firewall but it has routing functions. Really you can get by with the older versions of it that'll run on just about anything, turn any old computer into a router, its just a matter of getting enough ethernet ports.
https://www.pfsense.org/ [pfsense.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 13, @01:50PM
Mikrotik boxes I think beat anything else very easily. Low power ARM devices and with fetures and capabilities that you only get in industry grade routers, for the price and size of home consumer gadges.