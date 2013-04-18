This really wasn't in the script. All conquering, "disruptive" Silicon Valley companies were more powerful than any nation state, we were told, and governments and nations would submit to their norms. But now the dam that Max Schrems cracked last week has burst open as European companies seek to nail down local alternatives to Google, Dropbox and other Californian over-the-top players.

They don't have much choice, says Rafe Laguna, the open source veteran at Open Xchange.

What the Schrems vs Facebook decision in the European Court means, Laguna argues, is that any data protection guarantee that a US company makes in Europe is worthless, and so any business processing a European individual's data on US servers exposes them to lawsuits they can't win.

"Suppose I'm a German business, and I get an agreement from Google, which says everything is good, and I put that into my file. When a customer sues me, I go to court and find that agreement isn't worth a dime. Google cannot guarantee what they're guaranteeing.

"This takedown of Safe Harbor will be remembered as a historical event. It'll be patched, but it'll be a bad patch. The real patch is you do business with a trusted supplier operating in a country whose laws you trust. And that doesn't mean the over-the-top big boys from California," says Laguna.