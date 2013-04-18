18/04/13/206239 story
Chinese police have used facial recognition technology to locate and arrest a man who was among a crowd of 60,000 concert goers. The suspect, who has been identified only as Mr Ao, was attending a concert by pop star Jacky Cheung in Nanchang city last weekend when he was caught. Police said the 31-year-old, who was wanted for "economic crimes", was "shocked" when he was caught.
China has a huge surveillance network of over 170 million CCTV cameras.
Mr Ao was identified by cameras at the concert's ticket entrance, and apprehended by police after he had sat down with other concert goers. "The suspect looked completely caught by surprise when we took him away," police officer Li Jin told state news agency Xinhua.
Also at The Washington Post.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday April 14, @03:30AM (1 child)
police find guy, and arrest him - Boring, everyone doesn't care.
Police say they used facial recognition technology in a huge crowd - wow! Be afraid!
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 14, @03:32AM
That's pretty good facial recognition tech. They all look alike to me.