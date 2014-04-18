from the proportionality dept.
El Reg reports:
Apple has gone full swivel-eyed, control-freak crazy on its own employees with a demented internal memo decrying information leaks.
"In 2017, Apple caught 29 leakers. 12 of those were arrested", says the terror missive from Cupertino, ironically leaked to Bloomberg. "Among those were Apple employees, contractors and some partners in Apple's supply chain."
It then threatens long-lasting harm to anyone stupid enough to let anyone know anything about its products before, you know, it launches them and tries to sell as many as humanely possible.
"These people not only lose their jobs, they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere", the letter rants.
[...] "Leakers do not simply lose their jobs at Apple. In some cases, they face jail time and massive fines for network intrusion and theft of trade secrets both classified as federal crimes."
What a lovely company.
Unless you're the FCC.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Virindi on Saturday April 14, @08:31PM
Only superbigco gets to use the federal government as their own personal police force. The sad thing is, such threats are perfectly credible.
Since there seems to be no way to prevent governments from being complicit in this kind of stuff, the only alternative is to have more penalties (which only apply to the biggest) to level the playing field. It's not fair to small and medium business that the big guys can do this and they can't; it puts them at a competitive disadvantage (among other things). And thus, the big get bigger.
I propose a 'progressive' tax on corporate income. The larger you are, the more you pay. And perhaps make it a sales tax, so that the business can't be "located in Ireland".
Another good idea might be preventing the largest companies from buying any other companies.
Really the goal should be preventing huge companies with too much influence. Such entities are dangerous both to the healthy operation of the marketplace, and to the fair functioning of government. Small and medium business can't act like thugs in the market or law, they simply can't get away with it. But everyone gives the huge a free pass.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday April 14, @08:31PM
I mean really, is anyone surprised? If not Apple then it would have been, or is, another organization. People and companies just say and dictate what they want "truth" to be. What do they have to lose, a lot of people might fall for it. Of course, leaks are all the rage these days so good luck Apple! :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 14, @08:33PM
I said for years. MS did not learn its ways from no one. They copied it from Apple and executed on it better for a long time. Apple has pretty much always been this way since woz left. They build closed source eco systems that are 'better than everyone else'. They went from cool computer to hack on (apple 2) to do not dare to even think about opening this box up. They did it with odd shaped screws and stickers to discourage it at first. One of the few lessons it took MS awhile to learn. That they treat their employees this way is no surprise. Jobs loved the idea of 'one more thing' zinnger. It works but ONLY works if no one talks. So they have created a system of fear and persuasion to make sure that zinnger continues to work. Their last innovative product was the iPad/iPhone. They have just been refining it since. It is wildly successful for them. But innovation is not something I would associate with Apple anymore. Refinement maybe but not innovation.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday April 14, @08:38PM (1 child)
Perhaps they should just get a giant screen in their new fancy space age office and they can run that advert they ran for the Superbowl in 1984. It was clearly Orwellian enough and they where apparently supposed to be the hero ... The irony is so delicious.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtvjbmoDx-I [youtube.com]
http://www.mac-history.net/apple-history-tv/ads/2011-07-12/1984-the-famous-super-bowl-spot [mac-history.net]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 14, @08:49PM
It's NDA violation, it's breach of contract and it can effect the companies bottom line. I presume that is the argument they use to make it a criminal issue - IMHO a step too far.
There are many employment situations where you are not allowed to talk about events publicly. If you sign an NDA, you abide by its terms. Just as you would expect client confidentiality from medical personnel, accountants or lawyers. I really don't see a problem with Apple seeking punitive civil remedies against leakers.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday April 14, @08:51PM
This is yet another thing that makes me sad I can't boycott Apple any more than I already do.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.