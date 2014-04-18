from the can-it-be-cured-by-medical-AI? dept.
Could artificial intelligence get depressed and have hallucinations?
As artificial intelligence (AI) allows machines to become more like humans, will they experience similar psychological quirks such as hallucinations or depression? And might this be a good thing?
Last month, New York University in New York City hosted a symposium called Canonical Computations in Brains and Machines, where neuroscientists and AI experts discussed overlaps in the way humans and machines think. Zachary Mainen, a neuroscientist at the Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown, a neuroscience and cancer research institute in Lisbon, speculated [36m video] that we might expect an intelligent machine to suffer some of the same mental problems people do.
[...] Q: Why do you think AIs might get depressed and hallucinate?
A: I'm drawing on the field of computational psychiatry, which assumes we can learn about a patient who's depressed or hallucinating from studying AI algorithms like reinforcement learning. If you reverse the arrow, why wouldn't an AI be subject to the sort of things that go wrong with patients?
Q: Might the mechanism be the same as it is in humans?
A: Depression and hallucinations appear to depend on a chemical in the brain called serotonin. It may be that serotonin is just a biological quirk. But if serotonin is helping solve a more general problem for intelligent systems, then machines might implement a similar function, and if serotonin goes wrong in humans, the equivalent in a machine could also go wrong.
The Guardian is reporting that Google is trying to understand how its neural net for image recognition works by feeding in random noise then telling the neural net to look for certain features then feeding the resulting image back in. Apart from anything else some of the images generated are astounding.
Link to original Google research article.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Sunday April 15, @01:19PM (1 child)
"Of course I'm feeling very depressed. Here I am, the brain the size of a planet, and all I've done in the last 3 million years is pick up this piece of paper. And with all this pain in the diodes down my left side ..."
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday April 15, @01:30PM
Yes, I'm glad I called my machine Marvin. I knew it was sentient and depressed all the way down to the last transistor. It never does what I want and always complains. It has a very high incidence of 6x9 replies; not sure it to be useful. Anyway, a perfect match for someone who always complains, never does what one is told to do and knows his infinite improbability calculus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 15, @01:20PM
A depressed and psychotic AI would be no problem for those of us old enough to have experienced similar symptoms in response to Windows 98. Rejoice - vengeance is ours!