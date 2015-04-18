from the coast-to-coast-I-believe dept.
From heavy.com:
Art Bell, the radio host, is dead. How did he die? The cause of death is not yet known.
From The Washington Post:
Long before fake news became a political topic, Mr. Bell made a good living encouraging Americans to accept the most fantastic and unlikely tales, to believe that we are not alone, to accept that in a world where the pace of life seemed to quicken with every passing year, there were forces from beyond that were trying to tell us something.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday April 16, @12:50AM (1 child)
Listened to your show a handful of times, a few decades ago. Back then it was common to get together with friends, smoke a joint or 3, have a beer or 6, and talk about whatever was on the radio.
None of us bought into your conspiracy theories but we all enjoyed listening to your show.
Then job, responsibilities, house, etc etc etc and my time to listen to your brand of crap dwindled to 0.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Monday April 16, @01:09AM
I can relate to this. I was huge into paranormal stuff, listened to him, loved the xfiles, and generally nerded out on the internet during the web 1.0 days. Fun times. Good memories.
Maybe it's in my head, but I feel the culture and society was radically different pre 9/11. Shows like art bell wouldn't work today.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 16, @12:59AM
Prominent guest, member of the Stargate Project, and psychedelic artist
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ingo_Swann [wikipedia.org]
https://ingoswann.com/artist [ingoswann.com]
http://www.avam.org/our-visionaries/ingo-swann.shtml [avam.org]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday April 16, @01:00AM
R. Lee Ermey also reported dead. I've never seen the two of them together at the same time... could they be the same guy? naw... well, maybe. Both did have memorable voices.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 16, @01:04AM
Is Friday the 13th now officially Bellend day?