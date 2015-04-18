Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Art Bell Dead: Radio Host Dies, Cause of Death Unclear

posted by fyngyrz on Monday April 16, @12:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the coast-to-coast-I-believe dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Sulla

From heavy.com:

Art Bell, the radio host, is dead. How did he die? The cause of death is not yet known.

From The Washington Post:

Long before fake news became a political topic, Mr. Bell made a good living encouraging Americans to accept the most fantastic and unlikely tales, to believe that we are not alone, to accept that in a world where the pace of life seemed to quicken with every passing year, there were forces from beyond that were trying to tell us something.

Sources:
https://heavy.com/news/2018/04/art-bell-dead-cause-of-death-dies-how/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/art-bell-mysterious-narrator-of-the-american-nightscape-is-dead-at-72/2018/04/14/b6f2b278-4015-11e8-974f-aacd97698cef_story.html?utm_term=.7a7db7da9686

Original Submission


«  Bridge to Kennedy Space Center Needs Replacement; Florida Representatives Ask for More Cash for SLS
Art Bell Dead: Radio Host Dies, Cause of Death Unclear | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday April 16, @12:50AM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday April 16, @12:50AM (#667435)

    Listened to your show a handful of times, a few decades ago. Back then it was common to get together with friends, smoke a joint or 3, have a beer or 6, and talk about whatever was on the radio.

    None of us bought into your conspiracy theories but we all enjoyed listening to your show.

    Then job, responsibilities, house, etc etc etc and my time to listen to your brand of crap dwindled to 0.

    • (Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Monday April 16, @01:09AM

      by Kilo110 (2853) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 16, @01:09AM (#667441)

      I can relate to this. I was huge into paranormal stuff, listened to him, loved the xfiles, and generally nerded out on the internet during the web 1.0 days. Fun times. Good memories.

      Maybe it's in my head, but I feel the culture and society was radically different pre 9/11. Shows like art bell wouldn't work today.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 16, @12:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 16, @12:59AM (#667438)

    Prominent guest, member of the Stargate Project, and psychedelic artist

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ingo_Swann [wikipedia.org]
    https://ingoswann.com/artist [ingoswann.com]
    http://www.avam.org/our-visionaries/ingo-swann.shtml [avam.org]

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Monday April 16, @01:00AM

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 16, @01:00AM (#667439)

    R. Lee Ermey also reported dead. I've never seen the two of them together at the same time... could they be the same guy? naw... well, maybe. Both did have memorable voices.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 16, @01:04AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 16, @01:04AM (#667440)

    Is Friday the 13th now officially Bellend day?

(1)