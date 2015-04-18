Stories
Nitschke's "Suicide Machine" Draws Crowds at Amsterdam Funeral Fair

posted by fyngyrz on Monday April 16, @06:03AM   Printer-friendly
MrPlow writes:

Euthanasia advocate displays 'Sarco', a pod that fills with nitrogen, which he hopes will one day be available as a 3D-printable device

Called the "Sarco", short for sarcophagus, the 3D-printed machine invented by Australian euthanasia activist Philip Nitschke and Dutch designer Alexander Bannink comes with a detachable coffin, mounted on a stand that contains a nitrogen canister.

"The person who wants to die presses the button and the capsule is filled with nitrogen. He or she will feel a bit dizzy but will then rapidly lose consciousness and die," said Nitschke. The Sarco was a device "to provide people with a death when they wish to die," Nitschke said.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/apr/15/nitschke-suicide-machine-amsterdam-euthanasia-funeral-fair

