From Engadget:
Throughout discussions about Cambridge Analytica, parent company Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) and how they came to obtain information on some 87 million Facebook users, you've probably also heard the name AggregateIQ. The Canada-based data firm has now been connected to Cambridge Analytica operations as well as US election campaigns and the Brexit referendum. Now, cybersecurity firm UpGuard has discovered a large code repository that AggregateIQ left exposed online, and through that we're getting a better look at the company, what it does and how it does it.
From the first of Upguard's multipart series:
On the night of March 20th, 2018, UpGuard Director of Cyber Risk Research Chris Vickery discovered a large data warehouse hosted on a subdomain of AIQ and using a custom version of popular code repository Gitlab, located at the web address gitlab.aggregateiq.com. Entering the URL, Gitlab prompts the user to register to see the contents - a free process which simply requires supplying an email address. Once registered, contents of the dozens of separate code repositories operated on the AggregateIQ Gitlab subdomain are entirely downloadable. Within these repositories appear to be nothing less than mechanisms capable of organizing vast quantities of data about individuals, measuring how they are being influenced or reached by advertising, and even tracking their internet browsing behavior.
The problem here is that the poeple who SHOULD be getting angry about this, the normal day to day users - they won't get angry because they don't understand what all this "targeted ad stuff does" and what it means to them. The ones that ARE getting outraged every time something like this makes the news - well, they were already angry about privacy to start off with, so nothing new there.
The outcomes that can be done by careful influencing and the like, swaying voters, pushing referendums across the line or just stopping people being outraged by something - they are insidious in their outcomes, but by that time, it's almost impossible to prove that they did the influencing - especially when a person has chosen a particular opinion for their own.
Doesn't matter what trinkets they like, doesn't matter what their political affiliation or goals are, as long as people are properly categorized into neat little boxes, they will be more effectively marketed too, BIG DATA HO!
Alt right? Alt left? Tankie? That's right, be good little consumers, get into your skinner boxes and be sure to support your pet cause by buying our trinkets.