Why You Should Buy Facebook While It's In Crisis (archive)
In spite of the headlines, the hearings, and the hashtags, it does not look like many users are leaving Facebook. A survey conducted by Deutsche Bank concluded that "just 1% of respondents were deactivating or deleting their accounts." If the survey is representative of Facebook's 2 billion users, then 20 million users might leave. This may seem like a big loss, but it means 99% of users are staying.
Doug Clinton, the managing partner of Loup Ventures, estimates that each active user generates about $21 in profits for Facebook each year. The loss of 20 million users would therefore reduce Facebook's earnings by roughly $420 million. Facebook's pretax income last year was $20.5 billion. Does a 2% drop in pretax income justify a 9% loss of market value? I don't think so.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Monday April 16, @08:05AM
1% of Facebook users is probably 50% of the live human users.
I guess Loup (means Wolf) ventures are holding a bunch of Facebook shares.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday April 16, @08:07AM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Monday April 16, @08:15AM
invest in a company known for exploitation!
Invest in a company known for using humans as commodities!
Ethics and morals are for the weak! They get in the way of profit! Capitalism demands sacrifice, and by golly, this investor is going to sacrifice you!
Now, go prop up this guy's crap portfolio.
(Score: tau, Irrational)