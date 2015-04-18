Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Why You Should Buy Facebook While It's in Crisis

posted by takyon on Monday April 16, @08:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the BUY-LOW! dept.
Techonomics Business

realDonaldTrump writes:

Why You Should Buy Facebook While It's In Crisis (archive)

In spite of the headlines, the hearings, and the hashtags, it does not look like many users are leaving Facebook. A survey conducted by Deutsche Bank concluded that "just 1% of respondents were deactivating or deleting their accounts." If the survey is representative of Facebook's 2 billion users, then 20 million users might leave. This may seem like a big loss, but it means 99% of users are staying.

Doug Clinton, the managing partner of Loup Ventures, estimates that each active user generates about $21 in profits for Facebook each year. The loss of 20 million users would therefore reduce Facebook's earnings by roughly $420 million. Facebook's pretax income last year was $20.5 billion. Does a 2% drop in pretax income justify a 9% loss of market value? I don't think so.

Original Submission


«  Nitschke's "Suicide Machine" Draws Crowds at Amsterdam Funeral Fair
Why You Should Buy Facebook While It's in Crisis | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Monday April 16, @08:05AM

    by Dr Spin (5239) on Monday April 16, @08:05AM (#667546)

    1% of Facebook users is probably 50% of the live human users.

    I guess Loup (means Wolf) ventures are holding a bunch of Facebook shares.

    --
    Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Monday April 16, @08:07AM

    by Arik (4543) on Monday April 16, @08:07AM (#667547)
    Cause this guy hasn't finished unloading his yet and he thinks it might go back up, dangit!
    --
    "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Monday April 16, @08:15AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Monday April 16, @08:15AM (#667549)

    invest in a company known for exploitation!
    Invest in a company known for using humans as commodities!

    Ethics and morals are for the weak! They get in the way of profit! Capitalism demands sacrifice, and by golly, this investor is going to sacrifice you!

    Now, go prop up this guy's crap portfolio.

    --
    (Score: tau, Irrational)
(1)