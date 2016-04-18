[....] Nicole Eagan, CEO of cybersecurity company Darktrace, revealed Thursday that a casino fell victim to hackers thanks to a smart thermometer it was using to monitor the water of an aquarium they had installed in the lobby, Business Insider reported. The hackers managed to find and steal information from the casino's high-roller database through the thermometer.

"The attackers used that to get a foothold in the network," Eagan said at a Wall Street Journal panel. "They then found the high-roller database and then pulled that back across the network, out the thermostat, and up to the cloud."

That database may have included information about some of the unnamed casino's biggest spenders along with other private details, and hackers got a hold of it thanks to the internet of things.