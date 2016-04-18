from the going-nationwide dept.
Common Dreams reports
Colorado's teachers' union expects more than 400 teachers at a rally that's planned for Monday at the state's Capitol in Denver.
[...] Englewood School District, outside the capital city, announced on Sunday that schools would be closed the following day as 70 percent of its teachers had indicated they wouldn't be working Monday. It was unclear on Sunday whether more school districts would be closing.
"We are calling Monday, April 16th a day of action", Kerrie Dallman, president of the Colorado Education Association (CEA), told KDVR in Denver.
[...] According to[1] KMGH in Denver, "The CEA estimates that teachers spend on average $656 of their own money for school supplies for students." The state's teacher salaries rank 46th out of 50, with educators making an average of $46,000 per year.
Public schools are underfunded by $828 million this year, Dallman told the Post, and lawmakers have said they could inject at least $100 million more into schools--but they have yet to do so.
[...] The planned protest follows a trend that was seen in West Virginia and Kentucky before moving west this month to Oklahoma and Arizona as well as Colorado. In all the states where teachers have walked out and rallied at their Capitols, teachers have reported paying for school supplies out of pocket, working second and third jobs to make ends meet, and coping with funding shortages while their legislators hand out tax cuts to corporations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 16, @01:56PM
$46k really should be sufficient to live on; it's not a king's fortune by any means, and really can't be expected to entice the best and brightest to the field, but it's a whole lot better than you get flipping burgers and in a lot of other jobs. You should not have to take a 2nd job if you're making $46k.
That said, however, the bigger problem in my opinion isn't the salaries of these teachers, it's the cost of living that makes them feel that $46k isn't enough. I make way more than that and I don't feel like I have quite enough, though I certainly don't feel like I'm suffering, but I do feel my higher salary should afford me a much more luxurious lifestyle than I lead.
The problem is housing.
It simply costs too much to buy or rent a place to live in metro areas now (and before you point to cheap rural areas or small towns, the decent-paying jobs aren't located there). This simply wasn't the case 2+ decades ago.
This is the elephant in the room that our elected leaders are ignoring IMO. Why is it SO expensive to get housing, and why aren't our leaders doing something about it?
Fixing the cost of housing, and then teachers won't be so worried about how much they're paid.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday April 16, @01:59PM
Isn't that normal today? Lots of cut and paste code that gets injected, everything looks like shit when you try to read it. Sure it does look a bit weird. Sometimes one wonders if they are trying to send a hidden morse code message from some POW camp.