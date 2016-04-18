Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

FDA Bans Sale of Bulk Caffeine to Consumers

posted by mrpg on Monday April 16, @11:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the precedence:bulk dept.
Business /dev/random

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Companies can no longer sell bulk packages of liquid or powdered caffeine directly to consumers, the Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. The policy will take immediate effect “given the significant public health concern,” according to the agency’s statement released Friday. “Highly concentrated and pure caffeine, often sold in bulk packages, have been linked to at least two deaths in otherwise healthy individuals,” the agency stated.

[...] In small doses, if you’re otherwise healthy, caffeine shouldn’t kill you. But part of the issue is that highly concentrated caffeine looks nothing like the kinds of caffeinated products we’re used to seeing. Instead, it can look like water if it’s in a liquid form or sugar if it’s powdered. “The consequences of a consumer mistakenly confusing one of these products could be toxic or even lethal,” the agency stated.

[...] Between 10 and 14 grams of caffeine is considered life-threatening, according to the FDA’s guidelines, though people can have an irregular or rapid heart rate and seizures after taking just a gram. The amount of concentrated caffeine that’s considered safe at a time—200 milligrams—is very, very small.

FDA Bans Pure Bulk Caffeine Products, Citing "significant Public Health Concern”

FDA Bans Bulk Retail Sales of Pure Caffeine, Citing Health Risks

Original Submission


«  Inactivity Linked to Atrophy of the Brain
FDA Bans Sale of Bulk Caffeine to Consumers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 16, @11:05PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 16, @11:05PM (#667838)

    At least two? That's it? That's all it takes for a ban to happen, and this is under the Trump administration? I sure am glad that Congress can create government agencies which can themselves unilaterally create new regulations without additional acts of Congress.

(1)