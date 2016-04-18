Because, disturbingly, there is an actual product called Soylent, and this is news about it.

From The Verge:

Rosa Foods, announced Wednesday it has signed a deal to get Soylent in 450 of the big box stores across the US. Soylent CEO Bryan Crowley says the move is, "a significant step in providing more ways for consumers to get access to our brand." Walmart locations will stock the ready-to-drink bottles in "Cacao," "Vanilla Latte," and "Coffiest" flavors.

By the way, Soylent was only "people" in the movie. In the original book, "Make Room, Make Room" by Harry Harrison, Soylent was just vegetable matter. Leave it to Hollywood to screw a good SF story up. [ed.]