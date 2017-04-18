from the taking-a-bite-out-of-the-apple dept.
Last year, Apple’s lawyers sent Henrik Huseby, the owner of a small electronics repair shop in Norway, a letter demanding that he immediately stop using aftermarket iPhone screens at his repair business and that he pay the company a settlement.
Norway’s customs officials had seized a shipment of 63 iPhone 6 and 6S replacement screens on their way to Henrik’s shop from Asia and alerted Apple; the company said they were counterfeit.
In order to avoid being sued, Apple asked Huseby for “copies of invoices, product lists, order forms, payment information, prints from the internet and other relevant material regarding the purchase [of screens], including copies of any correspondence with the supplier … we reserve the right to request further documentation at a later date.”
The letter, sent by Frank Jorgensen, an attorney at the Njord law firm on behalf of Apple, included a settlement agreement that also notified him the screens would be destroyed. The settlement agreement said that Huseby agrees “not to manufacture, import, sell, market, or otherwise deal with any products that infringe Apple’s trademarks,” and asked required him to pay 27,700 Norwegian Krone ($3,566) to make the problem go away without a trial.
“Intellectual Property Law is a specialized area of law, and seeking legal advice is in many instances recommended,” Jorgensen wrote in the letter accompanying the settlement agreement. “However, we can inform you that further proceedings and costs can be avoided by settling the case.”
Huseby decided to fight the case.
“That’s a letter I would never put my signature on,” Huseby told me in an email. “They threw all kinds of claims against me and told me the laws and acted so friendly and just wanted me to sign the letter so it would all be over. I had a good lawyer that completely understood the problem, did good research, and read the law correctly.”
Apple sued him. Local news outlets reported that Apple had five lawyers in the courtroom working on the case, but Huseby won. Apple has appealed the decision to a higher court; the court has not yet decided whether to accept the appeal.
[...] The specifics of Huseby’s case won’t matter for American repair shops, but that Apple continues to aggressively pursue a repair shop owner over 63 iPhone screens signals that Apple is not interested in changing its stance on independent repair, and that right to repair activists and independent repair companies should expect a long fight ahead of them: “I feel that this case was extremely important for them to win,” Huseby said.
He just hopes to get back to his shop, he told me.
“I will continue to repair iPhone like I did before, no change,” he said. “I’m glad I now don’t have to be afraid of importing compatible spare parts for iPhone again.”
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Tuesday April 17, @10:20AM
Big companies, always acting like thugs. This is the expected behavior here.
The battle of the big against the small continues...
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday April 17, @10:44AM
If ever there was a demonstrated reason for never doing business with Apple ever again, I think this is it.
Whether you're making products for their phones, their users, or whatever, just leave them to their closed-off ecosystem and let them deal with customers not wanting to pay their price and hence moving from their products entirely because they CAN'T find a cheap repair.
I would want nothing to do with such a company, or their products, or the users of their products. And I'd explain why.
Plus, I'd also question quite how much money is in iPhone repair - they are so difficult to repair correctly that I've had entire companies refuse to deal with even miniscule amounts of damage "in the wrong place" and saying that a screen replacement can't be guaranteed to last even ten minutes in them because of how integrated everything is and how shitty the cases the are. I can't believe that you can actually profit, when you take into account the costs, the hassle, the time, the equipment to do it properly, and the returns for when your repairs fail (even because of an iOS update!) for reasons directly related to Apple not wanting you to do this.
Let them eat their own dogfood. If they want to make something irreparable, let them. Users will catch on sooner or later when all the independent repair shops refuse to touch them, and they have to pay Apple prices.