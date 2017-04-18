from the more-IoT-insecurity dept.
TechCrunch reports:
At a small press event in San Francisco, Microsoft today announced the launch of a secure end-to-end IoT product that focuses on microcontroller-based devices — the kind of devices that use tiny and relatively low-powered microcontrollers (MCUs) for basic control or connectivity features. Typically, these kinds of devices, which could be anything from a toy to a household gadget or an industrial application, don't often get updated and hence, security often suffers.
At the core of Azure Sphere is a new class of certified MCUs. As Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith stressed in today's announcement, Microsoft will license these new Azure Sphere chips for free, in hopes to jump-start the Azure Sphere ecosystem.
First one's free, kid!
Because it's hard to secure a device you can't update or get telemetry from, it's no surprise that these devices will feature built-in connectivity. And with that connectivity, these devices can also connect to the Azure Sphere Security Service in the cloud.
Now, you probably assume that these devices will run Windows, but you're wrong. For the first time ever, Microsoft is launching a custom Linux kernel and distribution: the Azure Sphere OS. It's an update to the kind of real-time operating systems that today's MCUs often use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 17, @11:51AM (1 child)
So they started out with Linux then put their stank all over it and released a final product that's not really Linux anymore...
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 17, @12:12PM
SoftenedLinux
BreakableLinux?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 17, @12:10PM
My condolences: MS now has cancer.
Please send all donations to the ICouldntBeHappier foundation.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 17, @12:15PM (1 child)
Wewease the secwet weapon!
Let's see the code!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 17, @12:19PM
I think someone slipped BANNED bulk caffeine into your coffee mug.
