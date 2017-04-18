from the moving-into-the-21st-century dept.
Chinese Social Media Site Reverses Gay Content Ban After Uproar
Bowing to intense pressure from millions of internet users, a Chinese social media site said on Monday that it would scrap plans to censor cartoons and video games with gay themes. The site, Sina Weibo, had announced on Friday that it would target gay content as part of a campaign to remove pornographic and violent material from its site. But its efforts were almost immediately criticized as discriminatory and repressive, spawning an outpouring of #Iamgay hashtags and slogans like "gays aren't scary."
On Monday, Weibo said in a post that it would scale back its "cleanup" effort and focus on "pornographic, violent and bloody content" instead of gay material. In a nod to the intense backlash, it thanked internet users for their "discussion and suggestions." [...] Ma Baoli, the founder of Blued, a popular gay dating app, called the uproar a "historic event" in China. He said Weibo's response showed a gradual change in attitudes toward gay people.
[...] Weibo's "cleanup" campaign highlighted the intense pressure that media companies in China face to purge sites of content that the authorities deem offensive. Experts said the government's vague definition of improper content often results in companies' going to extremes to show compliance.
Weibo is China's Twitter.
Related: Chinese Lesbian Dating App Rela Shuts Down
A Chinese dating app for lesbians that has more than five million users has been shut down.
The app, Rela, is no longer available in the Android or Apple app stores, and its website and Sina Weibo account have been deleted.
Users began to notice that the app was not accessible last week. It is unclear why it has been shut down.
Rela told its users on WeChat that the service had been suspended for an "important adjustment in service".
"Rela has always been with you and please await its return!"
[...] The state internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), has not commented on the shutdown.
Some users have suggested that it was connected to Rela's support for parents of LGBT children who wanted to take part in a "marriage market" in Shanghai on 20 May.
Shutting down such apps must be especially significant for users in socially conservative societies.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday April 17, @01:25PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 17, @01:27PM (3 children)
Here's the one child per couple policy's unintended consequences. Too many dudes and not enough females in the young adult demographic. Now Chinese youth are out loud and proud. I saw this coming.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 17, @01:31PM
You and so many others.
The demographic imbalance also puts the "Chinese Lesbian Dating App Rela Shuts Down" story into a funnier perspective. Gays might be subversive, but lesbians are downright threatening to the Chinese state.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 17, @01:37PM
Holy sausage fest batman! No fee-male there, just regular male...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 17, @01:45PM
What? Sorry, but this is stupid. Having too many men doesn't magically make men gay; people's sexual orientation doesn't change like that, or else nerdy young men who can't get a date would all be dating each other, which obviously they don't.
However, I think it's worth pointing out that since China is still interested in keeping their population numbers stable (hence the one-child policy, which has since been relaxed a bit but not that much), they should be much more accepting of homosexuals, since they tend to have far fewer children than heterosexuals. Homosexuality is theorized to be nature's attempt at population control anyway, a way for a social species to free up some adults from the work (and risk) of pregnancy and child-rearing, so that they can contribute to the tribe's welfare in other ways. We stupid humans have instead been throwing away this opportunity by oppressing them throughout history.