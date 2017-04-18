Stories
Plight of the Bees Hits Unaware Businesses

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 17, @02:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the bees-be-buzzin dept.
canopic jug writes:

Agriculture's dependence on pollinators, including both wild and domesticated bees, has increased fourfold since the 1960s. A recent study of these pollinators found that they provide up to $577 billion a year of crops, half of which comes from wild pollinators. These ratios underline the severity of their collapsing numbers. More than a third are facing extinction.

Gemma Cranston, head of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership team that participated in the study, warned that "less than half the companies sampled know which of the raw materials they source depend on pollinators", adding that there needs to be more research to get the full picture.

Plight of the bees hits unaware businesses

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 17, @02:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 17, @02:44PM (#668105)

    The real question is this: Is this ever-collapsing part of the labor force showing up in the bottom line? Is the market converting the death of these bees into an economic signal that cannot be ignored by anyone (e.g., is the price of downstream commodities rising inordinately)?

    If no, then why not? Governmental price caps? Why is the signal being lost in the noise?

    That's the real question.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 17, @03:25PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 17, @03:25PM (#668126) Homepage Journal

    Kill the bees, we gots profit to make!
    We don' need no stinkin' food.

