from the if-at-first-you-don't-suceed... dept.
Elon Musk's latest SpaceX idea involves a party balloon and bounce house
Elon Musk took to Twitter Sunday night to announce a new recovery method for an upper-stage SpaceX rocket. A balloon — a "giant party balloon" to quote him directly — will ferry part of a rocket to a bounce house. Seriously.
[...] This isn't the first time a balloon has been used to return a rocket. Legendary programmer John Carmack's rocket company attempted to use a ballute in 2012 to return a rocket body and nose cone. It didn't work as planned and, according to officials at the time, the rocket made a "hard landing" around the Spaceport America property in New Mexico.
SpaceX has yet to recover the entire Falcon 9 fairing despite adding a parachute and positioning a boat to catch it.
The TESS launch has been delayed to Wednesday.
Also at Engadget and Space.com.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 17, @07:52PM
TFA does not mention what gas the balloon is inflated with.
Is it helium?
Helium is needed for science and important uses. It is a limited resource. We fill party balloons with it.
"A naked American man stole my balloons." -- boy at zoo in An American Warewolf in London