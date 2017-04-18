Stories
SpaceX Will Attempt to Recover Falcon 9 Upper Stage With a "Giant Party Balloon"

posted by janrinok on Tuesday April 17, @07:33PM
takyon writes:

Elon Musk's latest SpaceX idea involves a party balloon and bounce house

Elon Musk took to Twitter Sunday night to announce a new recovery method for an upper-stage SpaceX rocket. A balloon — a "giant party balloon" to quote him directly — will ferry part of a rocket to a bounce house. Seriously.

[...] This isn't the first time a balloon has been used to return a rocket. Legendary programmer John Carmack's rocket company attempted to use a ballute in 2012 to return a rocket body and nose cone. It didn't work as planned and, according to officials at the time, the rocket made a "hard landing" around the Spaceport America property in New Mexico.

SpaceX has yet to recover the entire Falcon 9 fairing despite adding a parachute and positioning a boat to catch it.

The TESS launch has been delayed to Wednesday.

Also at Engadget and Space.com.

SpaceX Will Attempt to Recover Falcon 9 Upper Stage With a "Giant Party Balloon"
  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 17, @07:52PM

    by DannyB (5839) on Tuesday April 17, @07:52PM (#668272)

    TFA does not mention what gas the balloon is inflated with.

    Is it helium?

    Helium is needed for science and important uses. It is a limited resource. We fill party balloons with it.

    "A naked American man stole my balloons." -- boy at zoo in An American Warewolf in London

