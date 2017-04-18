from the when-you-can't-trust-your-friends dept.
The French government is looking to move officials away from popular apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram -- even if the French president likes using them.
As Facebook continues to reel from the Cambridge Analytica saga, the French government is taking precautions against the social media behemoth's WhatsApp service.
The French government is developing its own encrypted messaging service, Reuters reported Monday. The goal is to alleviate concerns about privacy breaches, which could result in the leaking of private conversations between top officials to foreign parties.
The French government's privacy concerns come amid a backlash against Facebook following a massive data leak concerning millions of users. WhatsApp, which provides encrypted messaging services, is owned by Facebook and shares user information with its parent company -- something that hasn't sat well with privacy regulators.
In December 2016, the European Union expressed concerns over Facebook's access to WhatsApp users' data. Just a month later, the popular social messaging platform was sued in German court over the issue, while French privacy watchdog CNIL warned WhatsApp in the same year to stop sharing user data with Facebook or risk a fine. Last month, Facebook agreed not to access any data from WhatsApp until its activities are considered compliant with a Europe-wide General Data Protection Regulation expected in May.
[...] While few details are available on the French-built messaging service, a ministry spokeswoman told Reuters the app is being designed by a "state-employed developer" and tested by "about 20 officials and top civil servants." It is hoped that the use of this app will become mandatory across the government by this summer before being rolled out to all French citizens, she added.
CNET has reached out to the French government for a comment.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday April 17, @09:14PM (2 children)
I mean who wouldn't trust the same guys who are saying backdoors can be perfectly secure to handle their private messages?
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 17, @09:17PM
Backup just in case someone doesn't believe you:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Key_disclosure_law#France [wikipedia.org]
Encryption under fire in Europe as France and Germany call for decrypt law [techcrunch.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 17, @09:26PM
IIRC, encryption was classed as munition in France until recently (perhaps it still is?). I propose some names for this new service; "porte de derrière", "tache sur les sous-vêtements de la liberté" or "nous accueillons à nouveau le fascisme".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 17, @09:19PM (1 child)
messaging? IRC+OTC and the like?
I feel like all of these problems today stem from an un-creative, poorly skilled technical population that has been raised on the pablum of "press-play-to-run" IDEs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 17, @09:21PM
Here. [wikipedia.org]
It can be used via direct messaging initiated via IRC.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday April 17, @09:25PM
More countries need to create private secure versions of apps which government officials can securely use to keep data private.
The US should start with a secure private encrypted version of Twitter which the president can use.