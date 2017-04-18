Stories
Google Announces Two Updated "AIY" (DIY AI) Kits

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 17, @11:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the here's-lookin-at-you-kid dept.
takyon writes:

Google's new DIY AI kits could help shape the future

Google just announced two new "AIY" (it's like DIY, but for artificial intelligence) kits that build upon the ideas the company set forth with its first-generation kits. This time around, however, the new kits ship with everything a student might need to build AI solutions, including a Raspberry Pi Zero WH board.

"We're taking the first of many steps to help educators integrate AIY into STEM lesson plans and help prepare students for the challenges of the future by launching a new version of our AIY kits," Billy Rutledge, Director of AIY Projects at Google, wrote in a blog post. "The Voice Kit lets you build a voice controlled speaker, while the Vision Kit lets you build a camera that learns to recognize people and objects. The new kits make getting started a little easier with clearer instructions, a new app and all the parts in one box."

Also at The Verge.

Original Submission


