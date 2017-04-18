from the here's-lookin-at-you-kid dept.
+software
Google's new DIY AI kits could help shape the future
Google just announced two new "AIY" (it's like DIY, but for artificial intelligence) kits that build upon the ideas the company set forth with its first-generation kits. This time around, however, the new kits ship with everything a student might need to build AI solutions, including a Raspberry Pi Zero WH board.
"We're taking the first of many steps to help educators integrate AIY into STEM lesson plans and help prepare students for the challenges of the future by launching a new version of our AIY kits," Billy Rutledge, Director of AIY Projects at Google, wrote in a blog post. "The Voice Kit lets you build a voice controlled speaker, while the Vision Kit lets you build a camera that learns to recognize people and objects. The new kits make getting started a little easier with clearer instructions, a new app and all the parts in one box."
Also at The Verge.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by leftover on Tuesday April 17, @11:56PM (1 child)
From what little I could see, all these kits do is make live audio and video feeds to Google. Any AI is at Google, done as a side effect of harvesting even more of the user's lives.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Wednesday April 18, @12:04AM
It's ok, kids don't have a right to privacy.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @12:12AM (1 child)
Really?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 18, @12:22AM
RLY.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]