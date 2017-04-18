from the just-ick dept.
http://aem.asm.org/content/84/8/e00044-18.abstract
Hot-air hand dryers in multiple men's and women's bathrooms in three basic science research areas in an academic health center were screened for their deposition on plates of (i) total bacteria, some of which were identified, and (ii) a kanamycin-resistant Bacillus subtilis strain, PS533, spores of which are produced in large amounts in one basic science research laboratory.
Plates exposed to hand dryer air for 30 s averaged 18 to 60 colonies/plate; but interior hand dryer nozzle surfaces had minimal bacterial levels, plates exposed to bathroom air for 2 min with hand dryers off averaged ≤1 colony, and plates exposed to bathroom air moved by a small fan for 20 min had averages of 15 and 12 colonies/plate in two buildings tested.
Retrofitting hand dryers with HEPA filters reduced bacterial deposition by hand dryers ∼4-fold, and potential human pathogens were recovered from plates exposed to hand dryer air whether or not a HEPA filter was present and from bathroom air moved by a small fan. Spore-forming colonies, identified as B. subtilis PS533, averaged ∼2.5 to 5% of bacteria deposited by hand dryers throughout the basic research areas examined regardless of distance from the spore-forming laboratory, and these were almost certainly deposited as spores. Comparable results were obtained when bathroom air was sampled for spores.
These results indicate that many kinds of bacteria, including potential pathogens and spores, can be deposited on hands exposed to bathroom hand dryers and that spores could be dispersed throughout buildings and deposited on hands by hand dryers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @01:21AM
Behind the Thermostat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @01:38AM
Push Button
Receive Bacon
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @01:48AM
Make kids eat dirt. Make them invincible to common bacteria.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday April 18, @01:51AM
Interesting that this story would come up. The other day I was at a new antiques mall and somewhat surprisingly their restroom had a brand new new-fangled kind of hand dryer. It had a motion sensor, that was nice, and sort of an odd designer shape with a wide narrow vent opening, but - and not kidding at all - it had a bunch of fucking blue LEDs (so it MUST be high tech!).
It seemed to use more pressure than heat and blew all the water from my hands right on to the fucking drywall below it. I knew it was going to do that because the entire wall under it was covered in nasty crap. Everything in this restroom was brand new and probably it had only been there for a few months too!
Just. Fucking. Brilliant.
But, but, but BLUE LEDS! HIGH TECH! BETTER FOR TEH ENVORNMENT!
You would think that an antiques place like might actually be able to dig up a vintage hand dryer that actually *works*. They don't make 'em like they used to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @01:51AM
Finally, the shit has literally hit the fan.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Wednesday April 18, @01:58AM
Going back thirty or forty years ago, when Dyson was still in knee pants, there was a great rivalry between companies selling paper towels for washrooms, and the ones selling cloth roller towels - the ones with a big U loop below the cabinet. And of course, hot air blower companies.
The cloth towel companies had "Research" showing that paper "towel litter" was a health hazard.
The paper towel companies had "Research" showing that damp cloth towels were a health hazard.
And they both had "Research" showing that blasting wet germy air all around the room was the biggest health hazard.
Of course every woman will tell you that men never wash their hands on any case. Which is why you shouldn't eat the peanuts in the bowl at your local bar.