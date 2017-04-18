18/04/17/2113209 story
Lea Kissner is back at her alma mater, the University of California at Berkeley, armed with a crisp gray blazer, a slide deck, and a laptop with a 'My Other Car Is A Pynchon Novel' sticker on it. Since graduating in 2002, she's earned a PhD at Carnegie Mellon in cryptography and worked her way up at Google, where she manages user privacy and tries to keep things from breaking. She's here to tell a hall of computer science students how she did it—and also how to create privacy-protective systems at a scale that you won't find outside a handful of massive tech companies.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday April 18, @09:16AM (2 children)
I guess the worst part of her job is keeping her mouth shut when her friends ask her "so how are things at work"?
(no, I am not sexist, I just collect factoids over the internet. One of them is: Jesus announced his resurrection to a woman, first. So that the news spread more quickly.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @09:30AM (1 child)
You should be aware that many things you find on the internet are not, in fact, factoids. And even where they are, they are not the result of unbiased sampling, even if you do an unbiased sampling of the internet (which you are unlikely to do, even if you are not actively trying to bias your sampling).
So whatever you collect on the internet will, by its very nature, be affected both by your biases, and by the collective biases of the internet users. Also note that those two are not independent either, as whatever you find on the internet will likely affect your own bias, too, in ways you most likely are not even aware of.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday April 18, @09:34AM
ACK, I will put your un-factual biased-both-ways assertion in my database.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Wednesday April 18, @09:33AM
People don't like to think. If one thinks one must reach conclusions. Conclusions are not always pleasant.